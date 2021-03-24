Vikings: Valhalla filming has been reportedly delayed

Alexander Ludwig stars as Bjorn Ironside, as seen in Season 6 of Vikings. Pic credit: History Channel/Jonathan Hession

With History Channel’s Vikings series complete, many fans are looking forward to Netflix’s spinoff series, Vikings: Valhalla. Production is already underway but delays to filming have just reportedly been announced.

According to BreakingNews.ie, filming has been delayed for up to two months on the historical drama series that will delve into events that occurred during the Viking Age. While filming had previously been concluded, it is believed this is in relation to the second round of production regarding reshoots, according to Fansided.

Production had previously been underway and strict COVID-19 protocols were enforced in order to keep the cast and crew safe. It is believed that the current filming could be delayed due to these regulations.

The global coronavirus pandemic has caused massive delays regarding filming for television programs as well as movies since social distancing requirements are expected on set. So, it comes as no surprise that further delays have arisen in the case of Vikings: Valhalla.

What is Vikings: Valhalla about?

Vikings: Valhalla films in Ireland at Ashford, Wicklow, which is the same location that the History Channel drama was filmed. The original series’ writer, Michael Hirst, has signed on to executive produce the new series along with Jeb Stuart, who will also be in charge of scriptwriting.

The new series already has 24 episodes planned, but on Netflix’s media portal, it appears that each installment could be eight episodes long. Vikings: Valhalla will delve into events and characters that lived approximately 100 years after those portrayed in the original Vikings show.

Katheryn Winnick stars as Lagertha, as seen in Season 6 of Vikings. Pic credit: History Channel/Jonathan Hession

Already, several cast announcements have been made including Sam Corlett as Leif Erikson, Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eriksdotter, Leo Suter (Harald Harada), Bradley Freegard (King Canute), Jóhannes Jóhannesson (Olaf Haraldson), Laura Berlin (Emma of Normandy), David Oakes (Earl Godwin), and Caroline Henderson as Jarl Haakon.

In addition, several recurring characters have also been announced. Pollyanna McIntosh will portray Queen Ælfgifu of Denmark and Asbjørn Krogh Nissen will play Jarl Kåre.

Netflix has provided the following synopsis.

“The new saga begins 100 years after the original series concludes and dramatizes the adventures of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – Leif Erikson, Freydis, Harald Harada and the Norman King William the Conqueror (also a Viking descendant). These men and women will blaze new paths as they fight for survival in an ever changing and evolving Europe. This is the explosive next chapter of the Vikings legend.”

When will Vikings: Valhalla premiere?

As yet, it is unclear when Vikings: Valhalla will air. Initially, when Netflix made the announcement, many speculated that the new series would air after Season 6 of Vikings concluded as the network had set a tentative premiere date of 2021.

Now, with the coronavirus pandemic, it is really anyone’s guess. However, if they are currently filming reshoots, the potential is there that viewers will be able to get their Viking fix as early as 2022.

Vikings: Valhalla will premiere on Netflix at a later date.