Vanna White trying to ‘match’ Ryan Seacrest’s style with ‘younger, hipper’ attire

Vanna White has a new look, and Wheel of Fortune fans are taking notice.

The 68-year-old letter-turner has deviated from her typical wardrobe choices in recent months.

Historically, Vanna has been known for the elegant ball gowns she dons on stage at Sony Pictures Studios.

But ever since Ryan Seacrest, 50, took the helm as the host of Wheel of Fortune, Vanna has sported an edgier, more youthful look on stage.

Vanna’s fun new fashion choices have caught the eye of Wheel watchers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

On Reddit, one Wheel of Fortune viewer uploaded a screenshot of Vanna and Ryan during a recent episode of Wheel of Fortune.

In the pic, snapped during the show’s iHeart Radio Week, Vanna was clad in a sleeveless black top tucked into a black leather skirt.

She accessorized her edgy look with a black and gold belt and seriously strappy heels.

“Vanna has a new look- So different from her usual style,” the OP captioned the post, asking, “What do we think?”

In the comments section, fellow Wheel watchers offered their opinions, and the consensus was that they love Vanna’s new look.

Wheel of Fortune fans gush over Vanna White’s ‘younger/hipper’ new style

Many Wheel of Fortune fans love Vanna White’s new look.

“I like it. I feel like they are trying to dress her a little younger/hipper to more match Ryan’s style,” wrote one Redditor.

A second commenter admitted they also liked Vanna’s new style, adding, “I also like how she is being treated more as a co-host with Ryan and not just a letter turner. I bet Ryan had something to do with it. They seem to get along great. It’s become fun to watch.”

More of Vanna’s fans noted that she looks “beautiful” and “sophisticated” no matter what she wears.

“I LOVE this look. She looks amazing!” u/MommaBear1701 wrote.

“I enjoy the fancy ball gowns of the past years, but switching it up with a fun outfit like this is good too (and fitting for the week’s theme),” they added.

Wheel watchers gushed over Vanna’s new style on Reddit. Pic credit: u/Jenna7979/Reddit

Vanna has worn thousands of gowns since 1982

Vanna has become known for her wardrobe just as much as her work on Wheel of Fortune.

In the 43 years since she joined Wheel of Fortune, Vanna has worn more than 8,000 gowns.

She has only repeated one outfit, and that was due to her stylist’s error.

Of the thousands of dresses Vanna has worn, her favorite is one from 2016.

Celebrity stylist Johnny Wujek designed the pale pink, sleeveless dress with feather detailing.

Vanna explained to TV Insider why it was her favorite dress.

“Pink’s my favorite color, and the shape of the dress reminded me of a dress that I had when I had Barbie dolls,” Vanna shared.