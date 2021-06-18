Tired of waiting for new season of Outlander? Fill in time during the Droughtlander by playing the Outlander game

Promotional poster for Season 1 of Outlander, featuring Caitriona Balfe as Claire and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser. Pic credit: Starz

It’s been a particularly dry spell when it comes to Outlander. However, things are looking up now thanks to the Outlander board game.

Already, fans have had an extended wait for Season 6 of the Starz hit historical drama series. Thanks to the global coronavirus pandemic, filming was delayed even before production began and particular care has had to be taken regarding certain scenes once production could commence.

This led to work behind the scenes on the scripts but, for fans of Outlander, it was still a desperately long time to wait.

Now that filming has gotten underway, it is expected that Season 6 will drop at some point in 2022, meaning there is still a great length of time to go.

The Outlander board game is available now for preorder

While you may groan at the fact that the Outlander game is not yet available for immediate purchase, it will still arrive well before Season 6 of the TV show will.

Available through TiBS, the game is expected to drop on October 31, 2021.

The game was developed by the husband and wife team of Matthew and Ashley Killeen, according to The Daily Record.

Outlander: The Series was originally going to be based solely on the book series by Diana Gabaldon but has now incorporated “little hidden tidbits from the show” as well.

Outlander: The Series is a board game that follows the hit historical drama series. Pic credit: Variable Outcomes

What is the Outlander board game about?

Up to six players will be able to compete in order to win the heart of Jamie Fraser, who is played by Sam Heughan in the TV series.

An interview with the board game creators on TiBS also revealed further details of the game play.

“His fate is in your hands! Step through the stones of Craigh Na Dun and run through the Scottish Highlands with the handsome Jamie. The year is 1743, and the outlaw James Fraser is at your side as you navigate the thrills and dangers of the Highlands. Use your wit, reach the right locations, make the right friends, and gather the items you need, all while keeping Jamie out of the hands of the many who would do him wrong. The gallows await fair Jamie (or worse!) should you fail. Fulfill your destiny, and win his heart. Only then will victory be yours!”

Outlander fans from the US, Canada, UK, Australia, and France will all be able to enjoy this game thanks to the licensing agreement with Sony.

In addition to the game, book fans will also be able to fill their Droughtlander from November 23 with the next book in the series, Go Tell The Bees That I Am Gone.

Season 6 of Outlander will premiere on the Starz network in 2022.