This Is Us Spoilers: Milo Ventimiglia directs new episode titled Jerry 2.0 — Here’s what fans can expect

Milo Ventimiglia directed Mandy Moore and the rest of the This Is Us cast for the series upcoming episode titled Jerry 2.0. Pic credit: NBC

The second to last episode of This Is Us Season 5 will feature the behind-the-camera artistry of series star Milo Ventimiglia, who directs his co-stars for the second time.

Milo last directed an episode from Season 3 titled Storybook Love.

A new episode titled Jerry 2.0 will feature Kevin (Justin Hartley) and his soon-to-be-wife Madison (Caitlin Thompson) as they enjoy their respective bachelor and bachelorette parties.

Viewers will see two very different celebrations.

The men will head to the Pearson family cabin for a night of fun while the women will celebrate with an at-home party.

While everyone awaits Kevin and Sophie’s happy day, the groom appears to be having doubts about walking down the aisle.

What can fans expect from the episode?

If the teaser trailer is any indication, everyone will rally around the bride and groom as they get ready to take their vows.

Kevin will face his fears, spurred on by a chance encounter with his former flame Zoe (Melanie Liburd) at his film studio. Zoe gave him food for thought when she revealed he had a tendency to go along with whatever came his way and always gave in to others even if it was not what he wanted.

Kevin will have to face what he really wants out of life as he reaches out to former wife Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) for a chat and perhaps, some guidance. Is Kevin looking for someone to tell him not to commit to Madison, or are the appearance of these important women from his life the turning point he needs to move forward and close the chapters of his past?

According to People Magazine, Miguel (Jon Huertas) will feel uncomfortable leaving Rebecca (Mandy Moore) alone while traveling to California for Kevin’s party. He contemplates not going due to Rebecca’s advancing Alzheimer’s diagnosis, but she pushes him to leave,

“Honey, we’ve been over this a thousand times. I’ll be fine,” she says. “And it’ll be refreshing to not have you watching over me like a hawk for a few days,” Rebecca claims. She then apologized and told Miguel, “I’m fine. My meds are working, my PET (positron emission tomography) scan showed no further deterioration,”

There’s only one episode left of Season 5

On the heels of Jerry 2.0 there is one more episode left for this season.

The Season 5 finale episode which will air May 25 will be titled The Adirondacks.

A teaser trailer has not been made available for the finale which will be the wedding episode for Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson).

The finale will have a later start time than usual. It will air at 10/9c due to the extended series finale of NBC’s Superstore.

This Is Us airs Tuesday at 9/8c on NBC.