‘This is Us’ stuns fans with finale surprise

This Is Us stuns viewers with news that the series Season 5 finale has one more twist they didn’t see coming. Pic credit: NBC

This Is Us will stun fans with a finale surprise they did not see coming as the show closes out Season 5 before taking a break before production of its final season, which will air beginning Fall 2021.

The series has thrown fans a curveball and will air its final episode of the season one hour later than its scheduled 9 pm time slot.

Therefore, the Season 5 ender will air at 10/9c on NBC after the two-part series finale of Superstore, which begins at 8/7c.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

The show’s newest episode, titled The Music And The Mirror, will air after a month’s programming break on the NBC network on May 11.

This will be followed by an episode titled Jerry 2.0 which will air May 18, followed by what promises to be an exciting season finale episode.

But there is still one more aspect of the season that fans do not appear to be thrilled over. What is it?

The season will run two episodes short

The announcement was made along with the date of the finale, May 25, and is the result of production delays connected to the coronavirus pandemic. The condensed-season strategy is something several broadcast shows are opting for in 2021 to try to help curb the spread of COVID-19 as vaccines continue to roll out, reported The Wrap.

Season 5 kicked off in November 2020 with a two-hour premiere. When the show was renewed after Season 3 for a total of six overall seasons, each was to have 18 episodes each.

However, Season 5 was scheduled for only 16 episodes, which leaves fans wondering about the extra two episodes which would further flesh out the story of the Pearson family moving forward.

It’s unclear if the show will tack the other two episodes onto the sixth season, which is expected to be the series’ last.

Teasers regarding Jerry 2.0

It appears that Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison (Caitlyn Thompson) will move forward with their plans for a wedding according to the show’s official synopsis.

“Kevin and Madison partake in their respective bachelor and bachelorette parties,” the synopsis says.

This could set fans up for a wedding episode in the finale, but as viewers have known for a long time, This Is Us doesn’t do anything without some sort of jaw-dropping twist. Be prepared!

This Is Us returns Tuesday May 11 at 9/8c on NBC.