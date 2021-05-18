Milo Ventimiglia teased that This Is Us Season 6 may not be the end of the NBC series. Pic credit: NBC

Viewers of This Is Us are sadly counting down the months until This Is Us takes it final bow.

The NBC drama will pull the curtain on production at the close of Season 6, which will wrap sometime in 2022.

While information has been vague regarding when the series will end, one of its stars believes we may not have seen the lsat of the Pearson clan.

In an interview with Extra, Milo suggested that the end of the series may not be be the conclusion of the family’s story.

“I’ve got an idea of how I would want it to end, but I also know how it does end. My version is completely shadowed by how great of an ending [showrunner Dan] Fogelman has come up with,” said the actor.

Then he dropped a bombshell. When speaking of any future spin-offs of the series, Milo remarked, “I’m sure there will be; I don’t know who it will be.”

The ending of Season 5 will shock and surprise fans

The finale, title The Adirondacks, will air on May 25 at a later time than usual due to the series finale of Superstore which, runs for one and one-half hours.

This Is Us will air at 10 p.m. that night for its one-hour ender but not without likely throwing fans for a loop once again.

Milo said to Extra that, as usual, fans need to be prepared for something that will be unexpected.

“There will be tears shed, but I think it’s going to be more of an ‘Uhhh, oh they didn’t!’ I think… it’s going to be one of the big shocker moments, like, ‘Oh, wow did they do that?” he teased.

Tonight’s episode titled Jerry 2.0 was directed by the actor. He shared that behind the camera, he is there for one purpose only.

“I’m there to serve the actors on the set. I’m there to serve the crew. I’m there to serve the script, and hopefully deliver an episode that feels a lot like every other episode of ‘This Is Us,’” Milo stated.

All good things must come to an end

Series showrunner Dan Fogelman tweeted his reaction to the formal announcement that the show would end with its sixth season on Friday, May 14.

“Whoever casually first said ‘All good things must come to an end’ never had to end their favorite thing,” he wrote.

“While sad to have just 1 season left, also grateful to NBC for letting us end the show how, and when we always intended. We’ll work hard to stick the landing,” Dan said.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.