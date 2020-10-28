This Is Us enjoys past moments from the hit NBC show as Season 5 premieres

Even the most ardent This Is Us fans may need to be reminded of certain moments from the first four seasons of the hit NBC show.

As This Is Us premieres tonight, a number of references will surely refer to details from past storylines that may or may not have been retained by the viewing public.

NBC recognizes that one of its top shows is complicated.

So, to help out those who have been watching since 2016 when the first episode appeared, The Peacock Network offered a look back at some of the biggest and best aspects of this much-loved drama.

Remember when Dr. Katowski (Gerald McRaney) told new parents Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) that “life has a way of shaking out to be more beautiful than tragic” in the pilot episode?

That message holds true throughout the journey taken as This Is Us played out so far.

That is also why those who continue to watch are given a good look at both the good and the bad for which the Pearson family continues to endure and even celebrate.

What are the best This Is Us moments so far?

Consider a few of them, as described below.

Remember when Randall (Sterling K. Brown) realized Rebecca had been communicating with his biological father behind his back? By then, Randall had found his dad and he even moved into the Pearsons’ house with Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and their girls.

Or how about when young Randall bonded with his adoptive father in a unique way during karate class with Jack and Rebecca being the only white people in the room?

Also, recall Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) ongoing battle with her weight, starting with the time she was shamed as a little girl because she wore a bikini to the local public pool.

And Kevin (Justin Hartley)? He had a whole lot of trouble shaking his Manny image, even after moving all the way to New York City from Hollywood to star in a serious play.

As a compact way to run through these, and many more This Is Us moments of the past, take the time to watch the handy video above. The nearly one hour of clips was compiled by NBC in order to share fan-favorite moments from the first four seasons of their hit show.

Justin Hartley tells a This Is Us spoiler on the Ellen Show

Just before Season 5 of This Is Us premiered, Justin Hartley showed up on The Ellen Show. The actor told the audience that his program will pick up where it left off at the end of Season 4.

Back then, times were tense as Kevin and Randall battled with words after the brothers disagreed on how to proceed with helping their mother navigate her unfortunate Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

Kate discovered that Toby (Chris Sullivan) was working out so much he had “Popeye” arms. He was sheepish when he admitted to his wife that he had been sneaking out to the gym to work out in an attempt to improve his quality of life after having a heart attack.

Kevin also learned he and Madison (Caitlin Thompson) were going to be parents, to twins no less, after a one-night stand. Although not many details were disclosed about how this storyline will play out, Kevin did call the mother of his two children his fiance.

The new episode not only continues these storylines, but it does so while taking into account current events. The show will address the COVID-19 pandemic as well as Black Lives Matter.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.