Freya Allan stars as Ciri, as seen in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Jay Maidment

With Season 2 of Netflix’s epic fantasy series, The Witcher, currently underway, news is starting to filter out regarding what fans can expect to see.

A recent interview that showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich did with SyFy reveals that the next season will look more closely at how magic affects humans — in particular, Ciri. Although, to be fair, Ciri isn’t entirely human, having the ability to create powerful magical pulses that hint at a possible non-human lineage.

The effect of magic on others has already been explored previously with Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) who suffered dreadfully with the knowledge that she will never bear children after her transformation into a mage. She also witnessed some of her friends turning into eels when they weren’t successful at the magical academy of Aretuza, further reinforcing the consequences of magic.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Also, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) has suffered because of magic. While he is now a successful witcher, he has to live with the fact that his emotional scale is different from that of a human and the fact that no one actually seems to like witchers — even though they rid the world of dangerous beasts.

Now, it is Ciri’s turn.

Season 2 of The Witcher will focus on Ciri’s journey

In the first installment of The Witcher, Ciri (Freya Allan) was on the run and searching for Geralt, whom she had been promised to thanks to the Law of Surprise. The season ended with the pair finally meeting up.

Now that they are together, the storyline will focus on the things that Ciri will be learning. Hissrich had plenty to say on this matter when asked about how Ciri’s training will impact her storyline.

Freya Allan as Ciri and Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, as seen in Season 1 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Katalin Vermes

“This season, we’re really starting to think about how does magic impact us as humans,” Hissrich said.

“What decisions do we make for power? What do we sacrifice? More importantly, how does it hurt the people around us? This is the type of storytelling I’m really excited for because it becomes less about the mystical, magical world, and more about what happens when you start caring about other people.”

While this is a great tease to fans, it does little to explain exactly what will happen in Season 2 of The Witcher, which means viewers will have to wait until the next installment premieres to find out more.

The Witcher: Other new Season 2 announcements

A recent cast announcement was also made regarding Season 2 of The Witcher. Netflix confirmed that seven new characters were joining.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Liz Carr will portray Fenn, along with Simon Callow as Codringher, Chris Fulton (Rience), Adjoa Andoh (Nennecke), and Graham McTavish (Dijkstra) joined the rumored previous announcements of Cassie Clare as Phillipa Eilhart and Kevin Doyle as Ba’Lian.

Currently, filming is underway for the latest installment of The Witcher. This means that it will likely still be some time before viewers get to see what happens.

In addition to normal filming times, the global coronavirus pandemic has also added delays. Not only did lockdowns cause filming to halt, but Kristofer Hivju tested positive to COVID-19, and that temporarily shut down production.

The first season of The Witcher is currently streaming on Netflix.