The Witcher Season 2: Filming heads into last week according to Freya Allan

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and Freya Allan as Ciri, as seen in Season 1 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Katalin Vermes

Filming for Season 2 of The Witcher has been fraught with delays thanks to the global coronavirus pandemic. However, Freya Allan, who plays Ciri, recently announced via her Instagram story that only a week of filming remained for Netflix’s epic fantasy series.

While the story is no longer available on Allan’s official Instagram account, the video content has been downloaded and shared via a fan page for Henry Cavill.

The short clip showed Allan sitting in front of a mirror while she filmed on her phone. She had stuck up a sticky note that declared that there was only “1 week left.”

Behind her were two other people who joined in as she danced and smiled, all involved obviously happy about the close of filming.

Filming is already complete for some actors

The Witcher fansite, Redanian Intelligence, also included further details about the final week of filming as well as details of those actors who have already finished.

With the delays caused by COVID-19, cast and crew have reportedly been working 6-day weeks in order to get Season 2 wrapped.

However, it is believed that the other main cast members, Henry Cavill and Anya Chalotra, along with Allan, are all still on set. In fact, unconfirmed rumors on another article from Redanian Intelligence also suggest that Cavill was filming last week for a scene, or scenes, that involved the Wild Hunt.

Alongside them, it is believed that Tom Canton, who plays Filavandrel, and Mecia Simson (Francesca) will also be on set during the final week of filming The Witcher.

Paul Bullion, who will play the witcher Lambert in Season 2, confirmed via his Instagram account on March 14 that he had wrapped. Fellow witcher, Joel Adrian (Hemrik), has also completed filming.

Royce Pierreson (Istredd) is another actor who has finished and Anna Shaffer’s (Triss) IMDb has been updated to include how many episodes she will be appearing in. IMDb can, at times though, be unreliable regarding details of upcoming content.

When will Season 2 of The Witcher air?

With filming nearly complete, it means that it is that much closer to viewers being able to watch the next instalment. However, as yet, there has been no official announcement made regarding the premiere date for Season 2 of The Witcher.

Once filming is finished, there is still plenty of post-production that needs to be done on any television show. Included in this is the potential for additional filming for added scenes or reshoots.

This means that fans will just have to be patient and wait it out a little longer until an official announcement is made.

The first season of The Witcher is currently streaming on Netflix.