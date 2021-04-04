The Witcher releases a new behind-the-scenes video ahead of Season 2

The Witcher releases a behind-the-scenes look into the filming process. Pic credit: YouTube/Netflix

Production has officially wrapped on the set of Netflix’s The Witcher Season 2 and while there’s no release date in sight, fans were gifted with a cool behind-the-scenes look into the filming process.

On April 2, the Netflix YouTube channel uploaded a video titled The Witcher Season 2 Production Wrap: Behind The Scenes. This video is one minute and 31 seconds and gives an in-depth look into the 158-day Season 2 shoot, which was filmed during the pandemic — therefore cast and crew members were minimized and had to wear protective gear.

What does the video reveal?

The second season of this beloved fantasy drama was filmed in 15 different locations with 89 cast members and 1,200 crew members. In the video, The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich reveals, “None of us have ever experienced a television season like this before — I’m sure.”

Hissrich adds, “We cannot wait to show you what Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer and Jaskier, and all of your favorites, have been up to since we left them at the Battle of Sodden Hill.”

Excitingly, she shared that fans should expect many new characters, storylines, and monsters in this upcoming season which will “dig into the Blood of Elves and beyond.”

One new cast member that can be expected is actor Laurence O’Fuarain who was recently announced to be joining the cast as Fjall. On March 26, The Witcher Twitter account tweeted, “Born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a King, Fjall carries a deep scar within, the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him…” along with a picture of the new actor.

The Witcher: Blood Origin has cast Laurence O'Fuarain as Fjall. Born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a King, Fjall carries a deep scar within, the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him… pic.twitter.com/nGv1dPk5ny — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) March 26, 2021

As Hissrich speaks throughout the video, this sneak peek jumps between showing her speech and giving insight into the dark woods and mountainous areas that the show was filmed at. Also seen in the newly-uploaded video is lead actor Henry Cavill thanking his costars and crew. He expresses to those who were still on-set at the time of the production wrap, “From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you” — receiving a wave of applause in return.

How did fans respond?

While fans are super excited for this new inside look, many are disappointed that more insight into Season 2 hasn’t been released, like a trailer or a release date. One of the top comments curses the show and expresses, “Was hoping for a release date!” This comment, made by YouTube user MMOByte, currently has 1.2K likes and 23 replies, with other fans readily agreeing.

Another comment from a fan, Rishab Karki, reads, “Just when I was beginning to lose hope in Netflix, they go and announce this. And totally redeem themselves.”

The Witcher Season 2 will be released on Netflix in 2021.