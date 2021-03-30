The Walking Dead’s Season 10 finale: Watch the first two minutes as Negan gets banished

Jeffrey Dean Morgan stars as Negan in Episode 22 of The Walking Dead Season 10C. Pic credit: AMC

The Season 10C finale of AMC’s The Walking Dead will deal directly with Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) backstory. However, a newly shared clip showing the opening minutes of the episode also reveals that this character will be banished from Alexandria.

Ever since Negan arrived on The Walking Dead, he has been a complicated character. As the leader of the Saviors, he instilled fear as he used violence — and murder — as a way to control the masses.

Then, when he was captured by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and incarcerated at Alexandria, the road to his redemption became a long — and probably only partially complete — one. Still, in Season 10, many fans have forgiven Negan of his sins since he has gone a long way to proving himself during the Whisperers War.

With Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) back on the scene, things have gotten messy once more. As Carter Matt points out, Negan has done some things in the past that are pretty much inexcusable by some characters in The Walking Dead — like killing Maggie’s husband, Glenn (Steven Yeun).

Now it appears that Maggie may have finally found a chance to show her absolute power over him.

The Council decrees Negan’s banishment — or do they?

With the bonus six episodes for Season 10C, viewers have gotten a look at how much Maggie still dislikes Negan, with Episode 22 a further exploration of these characters. However, the opening minutes reveal that Maggie may have gotten her way with the revelation that Negan has been banished.

In the clip, Negan is shown with Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride). He thanks her for getting him away from Alexandria. However, Negan thinks this is only a brief parting of ways and that Carol is being helpful to ease the obvious tension between him and Maggie.

Carol leads Negan to the same cabin that was introduced in Episode 18. Originally belonging to Daryl Dixon’s (Norman Reedus) girlfriend, Leah (Lynn Collins), Carol and Daryl have already brought some of Negan’s belongings to his new abode.

It is then explained to Negan that the Council has decided that it would be in everyone’s best interests that he no longer lives at Alexandria and that this would be his new home.

Is Negan’s banishment purely Carol’s idea?

During this explanation, Carol makes it pretty clear that she still holds a grudge for Negan’s past actions against her friends. And, it is at this point that Negan questions who exactly is enforcing the banishment.

It is what it is,” Negan says.

“If you don’t mind me asking, did the Council really banish me, or is this more of a Carol-seizing-the-reins kind of situation?”

Carol doesn’t give a verbal response but her reaction speaks volumes. Giving a sweeter than sweet smile, she instead offers him a caught rabbit before heading out the door.

This means that viewers will have to tune in on Sunday night to find out who really was at the helm when it came to banishing Negan from Alexandria.

