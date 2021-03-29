The Walking Dead Season 10 spoilers: Episode 22 finally reveals Negan’s backstory

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan and Hilarie Burton as Lucille, as seen in Episode 22 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

With Episode 21 of The Walking Dead mostly disliked by critics and fans alike, AMC has one more chance to redeem itself with the bonus six episodes for Season 10C.

And, the premise looks exciting enough, considering Episode 22 will finally reveal the intriguing — or fans hope so — backstory for Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

For those who read the comics, Negan’s story is already known. However, The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang has promised viewers that they plan to shake things up a little in the TV adaptation.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 22 synopsis

Named after the comic dedicated to Negan’s backstory, Episode 22 is titled “Here’s Negan.” Carter Matt has also shared the synopsis for the Season 10C finale.

“With Maggie back at Alexandria, Carol takes Negan on a journey, hoping to minimize the increasing tension. There, Negan has too much time to self-reflect and comes to a conclusion about his future.”

For those still burned by Sunday night’s foray into Carol’s (Melissa McBride) soup-making skills, here’s hoping Episode 22 delivers when Carol and Negan go on their little soul-searching side quest.

What will be interesting to see, though, is Negan and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) back in the same scenes together.

Already, Maggie’s story was explored in Episode 17 and her distaste for Negan is still very much at the surface. In just the brief moments shared together in that episode, the tension was palpable.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan and Lauren Cohan as Maggie, as seen in Season 10C of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/ Eli Ade

The Walking Dead Season 10C: Episode 22 teasers revealed

A couple of clips from Episode 22 of The Walking Dead have also been shared.

The first one shows a flurry of moments from the upcoming episode with Negan’s wife, Lucille (Hilarie Burton) also featuring. This gives fans plenty of teases about what will happen without giving it all away.

The second clip, which was shared by Skybound, is a dedicated scene that shows Negan captured and tied up. The leader of a biker gang is there and Negan desperately tries to explain that his wife has cancer and will die is he doesn’t return.

The biker appears to commiserate with Negan, reminding viewers of how Negan himself used to behave when he was the leader of the Saviors, indicating that perhaps he modeled himself on this guy.

However, viewers will have to tune into the next installment of The Walking Dead in order to find out for sure.

AMC has also included a variety of promotional stills from Episode 22, some of which can be viewed below.

Hilarie Burton as Lucille-The Walking Dead_Season 10, Episode 22-Photo Credit: Josh Stringer/AMC

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan – The Walking Dead _ Season 10, Episode 22 – Photo Credit: Josh Stringer/AMC

Kien Michael Spiller as Hershel, Lauren Cohan as Maggie-The Walking Dead_Season 10, Episode 22-Photo Credit: Josh Stringer/AMC

Jeffery Dean Morgan as Negan, Hilarie Burton as Lucille-The Walking Dead_Season 10, Episode 22-Photo Credit: Josh Stringer/AMC

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Hilarie Burton as Lucille-The Walking Dead_Season 10, Episode 22-Photo Credit: Josh Stringer/AMC

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan-The Walking Dead_Season 10, Episode 22-Photo Credit: Josh Stringer/AMC Promotional stills for Episode 22 of The Walking Dead Season 10C. Pic credits: AMC/Josh Stringer

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.