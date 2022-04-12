The Walking Dead spoilers: First look at Season 11C sees Negan sneaking into the Commonwealth

Jeffrey Dean Morgan stars as Negan in Episode 16 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

Season 11B of AMC’s The Walking Dead has only just dropped. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from eagerly scouring the internet for everything they can find about the upcoming Season 11C.

So, to save you time here’s everything we could find regarding the final eight episodes of the hit zombie apocalypse series.

Season 11C synopsis

AMC has not yet released a synopsis for either the first episode of Season 11C or a collective tagline for the final instalment of The Walking Dead.

As yet, over on IMDb, the title for Episode 17 has not been released. However, it has been suggested there that the episode could air in August.

AMC has not released the premiere date for Season 11C so this might be a leak. Although, more realistically, The Walking Dead will return in October, or even June, according to this previous Monsters and Critics article.

What we do know about the final installment is that the Commonwealth will still be the focal point and this comes thanks to not only what aired in Episode 16 but thanks to a couple of trailers released by AMC.

Melissa McBride stars as Carol Peletier in Episode 10 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

New trailers for The Walking Dead are released

The network has released two trailers to whet the appetites of Walking Dead fans. The first shows Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) confronting Mercer (Michael James Shaw) about the fact that he has sneaked into the Commonwealth without the knowledge of the head of the Commonwealth’s military.

“Alright, who sent you?” Mercer asks of Negan.

“I think you know who sent me,” Negan replies.

Currently, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) has defected from the Commonwealth guards after the behavior of Lance Armstrong (Josh Hamilton). So, it seems likely here that Negan is referring to Daryl and trying to gauge just how much he should trust Mercer.

Negan then goes on to say that he has people to protect within the walls of the Commonwealth. Mercer objects and states that it is his job to protect the community.

“And yet, I was in here anyway,” Negan counters, implying that Mercer might not be doing such a great job protecting his people if a stranger has managed to sneak in.

The second clip shows Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) inside the Commonwealth and making breakfast while she looks after the kids. Judith (Cailey Fleming) comments on the fact that Kelly (Angel Theory) has taken a bunch of photos of people in the Commonwealth.

Carol responds by staying Kelly is doing that so they can all learn about the place.

Outside, a protest is going on in response to the newspapers distributed secretly by Eugene’s (Josh McDermitt) group at the end of the Season 11B finale of The Walking Dead.

People are now questioning exactly what is going on within the Commonwealth. However, Carol is distracted by a couple of familiar faces and immediately tells the children to play the “quiet game.”

The remainder of Season 11 of The Walking Dead will air later in 2022.