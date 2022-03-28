The Walking Dead spoilers: Episode 15 finally reveals why Maggie and Daryl clash outside Hilltop

Norman Reedus stars as Daryl Dixon in Episode 15 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

There are only two episodes left before the second part of Season 11 of The Walking Dead concludes.

Already, viewers have been exposed to the best that the Commonwealth can provide, but, of late, it is more about the worst of it, with the newest episode exposing more of its seedy underside.

Now, let’s take a look at what can be expected in the penultimate episode of Season 11B.

Episode 15 synopsis

According to IMDb, the title of Episode 15 of The Walking Dead is “Trust.”

Normally, a synopsis would also be included that details what to expect in the upcoming installment of The Walking Dead. As yet, though, there has been no listing.

However, according to Fansided, it will be this episode that finally catches viewers up with the end of the Season 11B premiere episode that saw Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) turning up at Hilltop and being on the opposing side to Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan).

From what fans have seen in the last couple of episodes, though, the real possibility here is that Daryl is merely playing along with the Commonwealth and isn’t directly opposed to Maggie or her cause. Because, let’s face it, Episode 14 saw Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson) blackmailing Daryl and Mercer (Michael James Shaw), killing two of his own, so he knows exactly how bad it really is inside this newly-introduced community.

Josh Hamilton as Lance Hornsby, Ross Marquand as Aaron, and Seth Gilliam as Father Gabriel, as seen in Episode 15 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

New trailer for The Walking Dead is released

While a synopsis has not yet been released for Episode 15, AMC has provided a trailer for the next installment of The Walking Dead.

The clip opens with Lance Hornsby’s (Josh Hamilton) clean-up crew at Riverbend. Already, he suspects that Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) are a part of Riverbend since they were the only two not killed.

“It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense for a bunch of strangers to just keep the two of you alive,” Lance says to Aaron of Gabriel. “Unless they weren’t strangers.”

“Are you calling us liars?” Aaron responds.

Daryl is there and observing everything that has gone down at Riverbend, so he may not be siding with Lance here against Aaron and Gabriel. However, to save himself and those he loves, he just might publicly do so.

This is also shown when Daryl, in full Commonwealth garb, turns up at Hilltop with the rest of the Commonwealth guards.

Here it shows the scene from the end of Episode 9 and Daryl adds some extra commentary.

When Maggie asks why she should trust Lance, Daryl responds that she should trust him instead, not the Commonwealth.

Along with this, the trailer also gives further insight into rumblings among the established members of the Commonwealth. Most notably, it appears that Max (Margot Bingham) is discussing things with her brother, Mercer.

As fans learned in Episode 14 of The Walking Dead, it would appear that Mercer is less controlled by the Commonwealth than many first thought.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.