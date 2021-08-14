The Walking Dead: New Season 11 images reveal a possible alliance between Maggie and Negan

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, as seen in Episode 3 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

AMC has released new images for the upcoming eleventh — and final — season of The Walking Dead. Among the pictures are quite a few featuring Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), which has fans wondering if the pair will form some sort of an alliance.

Maggie and Negan are not considered friends by any stretch of the imagination. This is because Negan brutally bludgeoned Maggie’s husband, Glenn (Steven Yeun) to death in the premiere episode of Season 7.

Maggie has only just returned to The Walking Dead but it is already apparent that she not only still hates Negan but dislikes the fact he is now a member of Alexandria.

New Season 11 images show Negan and Maggie together

Now, new images released by AMC show the pair in shots together and may imply that they will have no option but work together in order to help restore Alexandria and defeat the upcoming threat of the Reapers.

Three images are from Episode 3, according to the metadata included with the Season 11 photos.

The remaining three are from Episode 5.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

In the Episode 3 images, Maggie and Negan appear to be on the hunt for supplies as Maggie is shown looking through some remains in the corner of a room.

Lauren Cohan stars as Maggie, as seen in Episode 3 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Another shows the pair deep in conversation while out in the woods. And, honestly, Maggie doesn’t look impressed with whatever Negan is saying.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan and Lauren Cohan as Maggie, as seen in Episode 3 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Finally, the pair appear to be confronting something — or someone.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, Lauren Cohan as Maggie. Pic Credit: Josh Stringer/AMC

Two of the Episode 5 images then show Maggie and Negan inside a house. One shows the pair seemingly, once again, in a conflicted conversation.

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, as seen in Episode 5 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

The second image then shows Maggie kneeling as she searches some boxes on the ground.

Lauren Cohan stars as Maggie Rhee, as seen in Episode 5 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Finally, Maggie and Negan are shown outside killing a walker.

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, as seen in Episode 5 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

What do these images mean?

This latest batch of images for Season 11 of The Walking Dead seems to be split across two episodes. However, they are concentrated in Episodes 3 and 5, meaning that they may not be featured in Episode 4.

Other images released specifically for Episode 4, may paint a larger picture of what is going on here.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, a new image has been revealed that features what is likely the leader of the Reapers, called Pope (Ritchie Coster).

Ritchie Coster stars as Pope, as seen in Episode 4 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

This character, along with his group, has been pursuing Maggie and this was revealed in Episode 17 of The Walking Dead Season 10.

Another image from Episode 4 shows Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) being grappled by a Reaper.

The Episode 4 images could suggest that Maggie and Negan might be going in search of Daryl in Episode 5 as they continue to try and track down the antagonistic group.

However, until Season 11 drops later this month, it is hard to say with any great certainty what exactly is going on in these new images.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will premiere on August 22 at 9/8c on AMC.