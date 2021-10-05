The Walking Dead: A new image reveals Maggie might be taken prisoner by Pope

Lauren Cohan stars as Maggie Rhee, as seen in Episode 8 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) is set to attack the Reapers by using an old Whisperers trick that she learned from Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

However, a new image released by AMC has gotten some fans concerned that Maggie will be taken prisoner by the Reapers leader, Pope (Ritchie Coster).

Maggie vs. the Reapers

Ever since Maggie returned to The Walking Dead, she has been on the run from a new antagonistic group that has been tracking her. The Reapers have a military background and are ruthless when it comes to picking off those who they believe have wronged them.

She has already lost plenty of loved ones from her community and last week’s episode ended with her friend, Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari), learning of the death of his sister after seeing her walking among the herd of the undead that they were also traveling with.

While it has not been closely explored, many viewers suspect that there is more to the rift between Maggie and the Reapers than what she is letting on. However, Negan has tried to broach the subject a couple of times in Season 11 of The Walking Dead.

Now, Maggie is intent on destroying Pope and the rest of his group and has enlisted Negan’s help to show her how to walk among the undead as well as gather a massive herd of walkers that they use to overwhelm Meridian, where the Reapers are hiding out.

Ritchie Coster as Pope and Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, as seen in Episode 8 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

However, a new image for Episode 8 has just emerged that suggests Maggie might be taken captive during this mission.

New images for Episode 8 of The Walking Dead released

Along with the trailer for Episode 8 of The Walking Dead being released ahead of Sunday night, AMC has released a slew of images from the upcoming episode.

Many show the storm encroaching on Alexandria. However, there are plenty more that detail the conflict that is about to come to a head between Maggie and the Reapers.

Among these images, Maggie is shown at what appears to be the outside of Meridian alongside Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) as they scout the area.

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee and Seth Gilliam as Father Gabriel, as seen in Episode 8 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Then, there is an image of Maggie and she appears to have made her way inside of the Reaper’s stronghold. She is holding a large knife and appears to be ready to strike should it be required.

Finally, Maggie is shown on the ground, as though she has been pushed down by someone. She is looking up as though directing her anger toward the very same person and it is this image that has fans concerned that Maggie will be taken captive by Pope.

Lauren Cohan stars as Maggie Rhee in Episode 8 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

However, Pope is a ruthless leader and it is highly unlikely that he will merely take someone captive. Instead, with the hatred he has shown for Maggie in the past, it seems likely that he will have her killed.

So, potentially, it could be someone else who has knocked Maggie over. Unfortunately, though, viewers will likely have to wait until Sunday night in order to find out more.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead is currently airing every Sunday night at 9/8c on AMC.