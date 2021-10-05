The Walking Dead Episode 8 spoilers: Maggie attacks Meridian as a storm ravages Alexandria

Annabelle Holloway as Gracie and Cailey Fleming as Judith, as seen in Episode 8 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Episode 8 of The Walking Dead will be the conclusion of the first part of Season 11. With two more parts yet to air in 2022, there is still plenty of story to catch up on before the series concludes for good.

Last week’s episode saw a lot of bad luck for the various storylines. Eugene (Josh McDermitt) punched the Commonwealth leader’s son, Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) couldn’t catch a break in regard to anything, and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) still hates Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

On top of that, Daryl (Norman Reedus) nearly came close to spilling the beans to Leah (Lynn Collins), and Ezekiel (Khary Payton) had to go see a doctor — but at least that had some good results.

So, let’s have a look forward to see what viewers can expect to see in Episode 8 of The Walking Dead.

Episode 8 synopsis

According to The Walking Dead’s IMDb page, Episode 8 is titled “For Blood,” an ominous name particularly as the season leads into a break between parts.

The synopsis for Episode 8 is below.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

“The Reapers defend Meridian from an incoming herd; Pope suspects Maggie is behind the attack, while Daryl treads carefully; Alexandrians scramble to protect themselves when a violent storm leaves them vulnerable to walkers.”

Episode 7 saw Negan teaching Maggie’s small group how to hide among walkers and to gather a big herd to attack, just like the Whisperers did in Season 10 of The Walking Dead. So, it comes as no surprise that Sunday night’s installment will see the results of this as the Reapers defend their camp against the horde.

Ritchie Coster stars as Pope, as seen in Episode 8 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

It is unclear how Pope (Ritchie Coster) knows that Maggie might be behind the attack, although, the man is paranoid, so perhaps it is just a hunch.

Alternatively, it could somehow be mixed up with the next part of the synopsis.

Last week’s episode saw Daryl nearly confessing to Leah about his true intents, or so it seemed. It is possible that Pope may know more about Daryl than he thinks, especially after a recent chat with Frost (Glenn Stanton).

Norman Reedus stars as Daryl Dixon in Episode 8 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Or, Daryl may say something that gives it all away. However, viewers will have to tune in to Episode 8 to find out for certain.

On top of all this, it appears that the first part of The Walking Dead will start and end with a devastating storm.

Once again, this episode crosses many storylines. However, it is possible that fans may have seen the last of the Commonwealth and the consequences of Eugene’s actions until 2022 when The Walking Dead returns.

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee and Seth Gilliam as Father Gabriel, as seen in Episode 8 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Trailer for Episode 8 released

Along with the synopsis, a trailer has also been released for Episode 8 of The Walking Dead.

The clip is short and hones in on the storm at Alexandria as walkers overrun the community.

Along with that, it also gives further clues regarding Maggie’s attack on Meridian.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead is currently airing every Sunday night at 9/8c on AMC.