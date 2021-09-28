The Walking Dead: What did Frost reveal to Pope about Daryl?

Norman Reedus stars as Daryl Dixon in Episode 6 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

The latest episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead saw Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) walking the fine line between friend and foe regarding the Reapers.

Having been accepted into this group, he still has to prove his worth, though.

In Episode 6, Daryl went on a mission with Leah (Lynn Collins) as they searched for Maggie’s (Lauren Cohan) group. However, this was not before some pretty awful torture was performed on Frost (Glenn Stanton).

Daryl had to prove his worth

Daryl was offered the chance to torture Frost — who is a member of Maggie’s group — in order to extract information from him.

During the painful exercise, Daryl and Frost both spoke to each other and certain things could be read between the lines of the conversation.

In an interview with The Walking Dead’s showrunner Angela Kang, she revealed that the pair were very much on the same page at this point in regard to keeping their ties secret.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon and Glenn Stanton as Frost, as seen in Episode 6 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

“We also felt it was important that the other character understood the horrific position just as well, and that he, in fact, is playing into the script. He is encouraging Daryl to make the moves because he’s courageous in that way too,” Kang explained to Entertainment Weekly.

Previously, on The Walking Dead, Daryl had insisted that they both claim not to know about each other and this appears to have stuck — even during the torture — and Daryl was able to extract some information for Pope regarding the location of Maggie’s group.

Frost had lied about the location, placing the house next door to the one actually being used by Maggie, and Daryl was able to alert her group of the arrival of the Reapers so that they could hide and, later, escape.

However, when Daryl returned from this mission, Pope revealed that he had gleaned further information from Frost and viewers are now wondering exactly what Pope knows about Daryl and his relationship with Frost.

Ritchie Coster stars as Pope, as seen in Episode 6 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

What information did Frost reveal to Pope?

At the very end of the episode, Pope revealed that Frost had given up some additional information and then had a whispered conversation with Carver (Alex Meraz), none of which could be heard by viewers. Then, Carver turned and smiled at Daryl, giving viewers the impression that the information that Pope had gleaned from Frost had to do with this character.

As yet, there has been no clue regarding what Pope knows after his torture session with Frost.

The latest trailer for next week’s episode of The Walking Dead shows Daryl still with the Reapers and there is no hint as to any particularly elevated tension surrounding Daryl.

However, as Fansided points out, Pope may have been lying about gaining extra intelligence from Frost. This will see Pope involved in further mind games with Daryl as he tries to get further information from him in order to prove whether or not he is loyal to the Reapers.

Frost also seemed particularly loyal to Maggie, so it seems unlikely that he would give up more information when it was pretty apparent that he would probably die at the hands of Pope and his followers.

Unfortunately, though, viewers will likely have to tune into further episodes of The Walking Dead in order to find out more.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead is currently airing every Sunday night at 9/8c on AMC.