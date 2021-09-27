The Walking Dead Episode 7 spoilers: Eugene’s group clear out walkers and Ezekiel gets sick

Chelle Ramos as Stephanie and Josh McDermitt as Eugene, as seen in Episode 7 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Episode 6 of The Walking Dead saw a concentration on Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Virgil’s (Kevin Carroll) story as well as checking in on Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus).

Connie and Virgil got stuck in a terrifying house of horrors before Connie got reunited with her sister, Kelly (Angel Theory).

Meanwhile, Daryl —who is now a Reaper — was sent on a mission with Leah (Lynn Collins) to search out Maggie’s (Lauren Cohan) group. Luckily, Daryl was able to help Maggie’s group evade capture without actually being found out himself.

Now, let’s see what to expect in the newest installment of The Walking Dead.

Episode 7 synopsis

Among other things, this week’s episode looks set to continue on with the Reapers storyline as well as check-in once again at the Commonwealth, according to the synopsis released on IMDb for Episode 7, titled “Promises Broken.”

"Maggie and Elijah learn a new survival tactic from Negan; Eugene's group clears walkers to pay their fines; Yumiko interviews for an upper-class job; Daryl learns more about Leah and the Reapers; Gabriel encounters a man of God."

There is plenty to glean from this synopsis. First off, it looks like Maggie will have to rely on Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan and Lauren Cohan as Maggie, as seen in Episode 7 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

While it is unclear exactly what the survival tactic is that Negan shows them, there has been the hint of Whisperer masks in previous trailers for The Walking Dead so it looks like Negan may show them all how to walk among the undead while wearing walker masks.

Daryl and Leah’s storyline will also be explored further in this week’s episode of The Walking Dead.

Episode 6 ended with Pope (Ritchie Coster) suggesting that Frost (Glenn Stanton) may have given up further information before he died. The suggestion was that maybe he had revealed that he and Daryl did actually know each other, however, it is unclear from the synopsis if this will be expanded on in Episode 7.

Lynn Collins as Leah and Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, as seen in Episode 7 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

It looks like viewers will also get to see Eugene’s (Josh McDermitt) group having to pay for trying to contact Alexandria via radio. While this will give viewers a further look into how the Commonwealth works, the latest trailer also hints at troubling times for Ezekiel (Khary Payton).

Trailer for Episode 7 released

Along with the trailer, a short teaser clip has also been released for the upcoming episode of The Walking Dead.

The trailer gives many hints on what viewers can expect to see on Sunday night. However, there is one concerning moment when Ezekiel appears to be sick while clearing walkers.

This is likely in relation to his thyroid cancer that he has not yet told many about. Hopefully, this is nothing serious and he will be able to get treatment for cancer, as many fans suspect will happen.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead is currently airing every Sunday night at 9/8c on AMC.