The View’s Sunny Hostin reveals she would not want to know if her husband cheated

The View has been entirely focused on politics lately, which tends to get both sides heated, so they decided to change the subject recently.

Each lady on the panel has substantial views about their political candidate, and sometimes, it is nice to throw in a new topic.

Choosing a new topic is precisely what Whoopi Goldberg did on a recent show since the segment the ladies were on just ran into the ground.

Brian Teta has shared on his The View: Behind the Table podcast that sometimes they throw topics into a bag and let Whoopi choose one without looking at it.

The View will be going on hiatus for the remainder of August, so the ladies may get tired of the same old subjects each day.

During this segment, a bag dropped from the ceiling of The View, and Whoopi chose a whopper of a topic, leading to Sunny Hostin’s revelation.

Sunny Hostin shared her view on knowing if he husband cheated

Whoopi asked a question someone posted on Reddit about letting friends know if their partner cheated on them.

All the ladies started to share their feelings about the subject, and then Sunny Hostin spoke.

Sunny said, “I want to know if somebody’s a cheater,” causing Joy Behar to look at her and say, “Your husband?”

Sunny paused and got honest with Joy. She said, “If it’s my husband, I don’t want to know if he’s cheating. I want to live my paradise, and I want him to carry his guilt and deal with it.”

Then she said, “Someone new?” and went off about diseases and germs, saying she’d want to know if it was a new relationship.

Sunny, who has been married to her husband, Emmanuel Hostin, for 26 years, seems to have her marriage under control, but fans still remarked about the exchange.

One fan said, “Who else already knew what sunny was gonna say before clicking?”

Another fan commented about Joy, saying, “I love Joy. ‘No, girl, back off!'”

Sunny shares about her new wine on The View

Sunny has launched a wine named Ama’s Blend. She is tying in a character from her book series, Summer on Sag Harbor, and the others.

Whoopi gave her a nice shout-out on The View to help her let everyone know about the new wine.

Cheers to our @Sunny Hostin on the launch of her first rosé wine, Ama’s Blend! pic.twitter.com/88caacACLT — The View (@TheView) July 31, 2024

Sunny’s new wine endeavor should go over well, especially since it is a good tie-in with her popular book series.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.