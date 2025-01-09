The View’s Joy Behar bites back on the podcast, ‘I have a life!’ as fans weigh in on ‘the queen’

Joy Behar returned to work from her Christmas vacation, but the popular The View co-host is not taking flack from anyone.

The View returns from its lengthy hiatus each holiday season, and Joy is ready to resume her usual spot at the table.

Joy is proving that she is not only “the queen of the show,” as one fan recently called her, but she also isn’t afraid to put her executive producer, Brian Teta, in his place.

A consummate professional, Joy has negotiated a four-day workweek and, on Fridays, fills in as moderator for Whoopi Goldberg, proving that she knows her worth.

Brian Teta recently interviewed Joy on the podcast The View: Behind the Table, and he took her to task for not doing what he asked.

In the podcast clip also shared on Facebook, Joy heard Brian’s criticisms and immediately put him in his place.

Joy tells Brian ‘I have a life’ as he tries to shame her

On a recent podcast, Brian took Joy to task, implying that she is not prepared for each show the way he would like her to be and wants a behavior change.

Brian shared how it works on The View before each live episode. He sends a list of the essential topics that they may discuss and highlights shows or books that the ladies should watch or familiarize themselves with.

Joy shared that she watched all of the Golden Globes, a show that airs on a Sunday night each year. The crew discussed it on a Monday, her day off, and Brian decided to chide Joy.

He said that Joy never watches anything he highlights or gets ready to discuss anything by researching it, yet she’ll watch an entire show ahead of a day off.

Joy asked him, “What’s your point?” Then, as Brian shared, he felt she wouldn’t have watched the Golden Globes if he had asked her to, and she seemed angry.

She lit into Brian, saying, “That’s a fallacious notion.” Joy explained that if it interested her, she’d watch it. If not, “I have a life. I can’t watch everything!”

Joy also pointed out that there are clips of everything she must watch, but she doesn’t spend time on anything that doesn’t catch her eye.

The View fans choose Joy, calling her ‘the queen’

Fans saw the podcast on The View’s Facebook page and commented on their favorite, Joy. Joy usually doesn’t take flack from anyone, even Sunny Hostin, but one of the other ladies was overstepping, according to a fan.

One fan did not like how Alyssa Farah Griffin talks over Joy. This fan told Brian to make her stop and that Joy “is the queen of the show.”

Another fan agreed, calling Alyssa “spoiled and immature.”

Another fan shared their thoughts, “I love Joy! Do your thing, Lady. Whatever you do is unique!”

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.