The stars of Hallmark’s Chesapeake Shores are dropping hints about Season 6

The cast of Hallmark Channel’s Chesapeake Shores. Some of the stars have been dropping hints on social media about Season 6. Pic credit: Crown Media

It’s been almost four months since Season 5 of Chesapeake Shores wrapped up on Hallmark Channel.

Fans anxious to know if there will be a Season 6 have heard only unconfirmed rumors about whether their favorite show will be back.

Now even the actors are dropping hints that they would like to know the fate of the series.

“Gee I hope I get to see these guys again,” wrote Treat Williams on an Instagram post that featured a photo of his Chesapeake Shores castmates.

He followed it up with a photo of Robert Buckley, who joined the cast in Season 5, with the caption, “I am of course hoping to see this guy soon. Mr. Buckley.”

Finally, he posted a photo of actress Laci Mailey, who plays his daughter in the series.

“This of course is my beautiful youngest TV daughter Laci who plays Jess. I hope to see you soon!” he wrote.

Co-star Barbara Niven made her own social media post, sharing a photo from the first day of production on the series.

“ThrowbackThursday: Day 1 on set for #ChesapeakeShores back in 2016. I can’t believe it’s been nearly six years since we filmed season 1,” she wrote. “It’s been amazing ever since! #chessies.”

To be or not to be: Will Chesapeake Shores be renewed?

Fans have been asking the stars and the network when they can expect to see Season 6 of the series ever since the last episode of Season 5 premiered in October.

In November, a website claimed it had proof that Season 6 was scheduled to begin production in April 2022.

Williams saw the article and posted a screenshot with the caption, “This was interesting.”

But the network wouldn’t confirm whether the article was correct, and Williams followed his post up a few days later with the caption, “As to this post the actors have heard nothing from Hallmark so this tweet is all we know. As I said it is interesting. I know as much as you do.”

About the show

Based on the best-selling books by author Sherryl Woods, Chesapeake Shores follows single mother and attorney Abby O’Brien (played by Meghan Ory), who returns to her small coastal hometown following a divorce.

She reconnects with an old boyfriend and is thrown back into the drama of her large family.

Season 5 saw the introduction of several new characters, including a potential love interest for Abby and two potential suitors for her sister Bree (played by Emilie Ullerup). Mick (played by Williams) and Meg (played by Niven) O’Brien also began reconciling after years apart. In the final episode, Connor O’Brien (played by Andrew Francis) collapsed from a suspected heart attack.

Chesapeake Shores has yet to be renewed by Hallmark Channel.