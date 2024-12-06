The Rookie spin-off: Here’s everything we know so far

The Rookie fans were given some exciting news the other day ahead of the hit ABC show’s Season 7 premiere.

After the not-so-successful The Rookie: Feds spin-off, the cop drama has another spin-off in the works.

This time around, though, the format will be closer to The Rookie as opposed to taking on a new branch of law enforcement.

Deadline says the working spin-off will be set in Washington instead of Los Angeles.

The new show will feature an older rookie, similar to John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), who decides to join the police department.

It seems The Rookie is gearing up to build a franchise like NCIS, which will take place in different cities.

What else do we know about The Rookie spin-off?

The Rookie creator Alexi Hawley will be at the helm of the new show alongside Nathan and current executive producer Bill Norcross. Nathan created and serves as an executive producer on The Rookie, so it makes sense he would be involved in any spin-offs.

Since the spin-off is currently in development, there has been no news on a premiere date or casting. Considering ABC has complete faith in The Rookie, it wouldn’t be surprising if the development for the spin-off moves quickly.

The new The Rookie show will most likely premiere during the 2025/2026 TV season. There should be a backdoor episode on The Rookie to launch the new spin-off, but with Season 7 already filming, that probably won’t happen until Season 8.

We may see a current The Rookie cast member move to the spin-off to help get it off the ground, but this hasn’t been confirmed as of this writing.

Does the new spin-off spell trouble for The Rookie?

The Rookie fans should not be worried that the spin-off means the OG show is in danger of being canceled. Even though The Rookie is going into Season 7, the powers that be are standing by the cop drama.

“Fans are still discovering that show and will continue for years to come. That’s the staying power of a good drama,” Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich said about The Rookie earlier this year.

Craig also revealed to Deadline that The Rookie continues to be one of Hulu’s most streamed shows.

All of this is good news for The Rookie fans who are anxiously waiting for the new season to premiere. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, The Rookie returns in January and will air new episodes with very few breaks until the Season 7 finale in May.

The Rookie Season 7 premieres on Tuesday, January 7, at 10/9c on ABC. Seasons 1-6 are streaming on Hulu.