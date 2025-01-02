The Rookie Season 7 Episode 1: The Shot cast, synposis, promo, and more

In just a few days, The Rookie will return on ABC after a long wait for fans.

Season 6 of The Rookie ended in May, which means the show will have been off the air for nearly eight months when Season 7 premieres.

The good news is that The Rookie Season 7 is moving forward full steam, with new episodes airing with little to no breaks until the finale in May.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the new season will bring more bad guys for the Mid-Wilshire team to take down.

The premiere episodes prove that fact more than ever, with two of the show’s most evil villains on the loose.

Oscar (Matthew Glave) and Bailey’s (Jenna Dewan) ex-husband Jason (Steve Kazee) escaped prison and are roaming the streets of Los Angeles.

What is the synopsis and promo for The Rookie Season 7 premiere?

The Rookie picks up a few weeks after Season 6 ended when the show returns to ABC airwaves on Tuesday, January 7.

A synopsis for the episode titled The Shot reads: “John and the team welcome two new rookies and continue the hunt for two dangerous inmates with very personal vendettas following their prison escape.”

The new promo for the episode sees Harper (Mekia Cox) briefing the Mid-Wilshire crew on the latest involving Jason and Oscar. Later, Bradford (Eric Winter) leads the troops into action as new evidence comes to light while reiterating the danger involved.

A flip of the scene shows Nolan (Nathan Fillion) expressing his worry about Bailey to Sargent Grey (Richard T. Jones). Nolan should be very worried, too, because Bailey gets hit by a car, and we all know Jason planned it.

The Rookie fans will have to tune into the Season 7 premiere to find out what happens to Bailey and just how long Oscar and Jason will be on the lam.

Who is starring in The Rookie Season 7 Episode 1?

Along with Nolan, Grey, Bailey, Harper, and Bradford, Chen (Melissa O’Neil), Lopez (Alyssa Diaz), Juarez (Lisseth Chavez), and Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) are back to help bring down Jason and Oscar.

Two new rookie officers are introduced in the premiere. Seth (Patrick Keleher) and Miles (Deric Augustine) join the Mid-Wilshire team.

One person missing from the new season of The Rookie is Thorsen, following Tru Valentino’s exit after three seasons on the cop drama.

The Rookie Season 7 premieres on Tuesday, January 7 at 10/9c on ABC. Seasons 1-6 are streaming on Hulu.