The Price Is Right fans call out dress code and rating after wardrobe malfunction near miss

A wardrobe malfunction near miss on The Price Is Right stage had fans wondering about the game show.

In a recent episode, viewers saw a former guest model return to the show to help present prizes.

Karla Mosley, star of CBS’s new soap, Beyond the Gates, appeared on stage during a few segments solo and for others with model Alexis Gaube.

The first contestant on the show played for two prizes: an electronics package and a washer-dryer set.

However, the moments as she rushed to the stage may have worried some viewers, the show’s producers, and host Drew Carey.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The moment, which the game show would’ve likely censored, occurred just days after viewers blasted Gayle King for using a gay slur on CBS Mornings.

TPIR contestant kept it together during Do the Math

The first contestant to get onto TPIR’s stage wore a large black leather jacket with a checkered red and white short dress underneath, a baseball cap, and cowboy boots.

She won her way onto the stage by having the closest bid to the actual price of a fire pit.

Excitedly, she celebrated as she rushed to the stage and held her hand over the top of her dress to keep it from falling too much.

Once she got to the stage, Drew shook the contestant’s hand while she held the top of her dress with her other hand.

She then used both hands to hold the top of her dress, which covered her name tag, requiring Drew to ask her name.

After introductions, she played Do the Math for a chance at her two prizes. The goal was to determine whether or not to add or subtract $1,049 from the electronics package price to get the washer and dryer’s price.

She chose “minus,” and that did the trick. Drew asked producers to subtract $1,049, equaling the washer and dryer price.

After learning she won, the contestant jumped up and down to celebrate more, holding onto her top. She eventually rushed over to see her prizes and celebrate with the models.

Fans questioned the game show’s policies

The Price Is Right’s highlight moment received interesting feedback from fans after they saw the episode and the contestant’s wardrobe situation.

“If The Price is Right would’ve changed it to Rated TV-PG,” a commenter wrote on YouTube since the show’s current rating is TV-G.

Another said, “Only game won today poor lady nearly had wardrobe malfunction.”

Pic credit: @thepriceisright/YouTube

“Yep, it should’ve been a better show with their special guest today,” a YouTube commenter wrote.

Another individual commented, “Maybe she can buy some clothes that fit her. Good thing she had that big jacket. Isn’t there a dress code?”

The Price Is Right has a strict dress code

According to The U.S. Sun, The Price Is Right’s dress code is strict. For example, no clothing with advertisements or logos is allowed unless it relates to the show. A jacket or sweater is recommended because the studio is kept cold.

While jeans are mentioned as allowed, the report does not mention skirts or dresses. It indicates that the show’s producers can deny entry to anyone they feel is dressed in violation of their dress code.

Costumes are also not allowed on TPIR. However, on CBS’s other game show, Let’s Make a Deal, audience members and contestants often get away with outrageous costumes. Individuals who aspire to work in entertainment often appear on the game show.

The Price Is Right’s recent wardrobe situation was also ironic, as the contestant appears to be a 5-foot-11 model with West Model Management and appeared on the show the same day as a guest model from CBS’ newest soap opera.