The Haunting of Bly Manor cast: Who are the returning members and who are newcomers?

All nine episodes of The Haunting of Bly Manor dropped on the streaming platform on Friday.

The new Netflix horror series, created by Mike Flanagan, is inspired by Henry James’ 1898 horror novel, The Turn of the Screw.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is the second installment in Netflix’s The Haunting anthology series. It is Flanagan’s follow-up series to The Haunting of Hill House that he created based on a book of the same name by Shirley Jackson.

However, the new series’s story is different and unconnected to The Haunting of Hill House, which premiered on Netflix in October 2018.

Who is in The Haunting of Bly Manor? returning cast and newcomers

Although The Haunting of Bly Manor is not a sequel to The Haunting of Hill House, some members of the cast of the previous season of the anthology series returned for the new season.

Since The Haunting of Bly Manor’s story is different and unconnected to The Haunting of Hill House story, the returning actors play new characters and roles this season.

Returning cast members

Members of the cast of The Haunting of Hill House returning for The Haunting of Bly Manor include:

Victoria Pedretti, who played Eleanor “Nell” Crain Vance in the previous series. She returns as Danielle “Dani” Clayton; a former schoolteacher hired to take care of two orphaned children.

Kate Siegel played Theodora “Theo” Crain in Season 1. She returns in Season 2 as Viola Willoughby.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who played Luke Crain in Season 1, returns in Season 2 as Peter Quint.

Henry Thomas played Hugh Crain in Season 1. He returns in Season 2 as Henry Wingrave.

Carla Gugino played Olivia Crain in Season 1. In Season 2, the actress returns as The Storyteller.

Newcomers

New faces include T’Nia Miller as Hannah Grose, Amelie Bea Smith As Flora Wingrave, Rahul Kohli plays Owen, Tahirah Sharif as Rebecca Jessel, Amelia Eve as Jamie, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth As Miles Wingrave, Catherine Parker as Perdita Willoughby, and Alex Essoe as Charlotte Wingrave.

What is the Haunting of Bly Manor about?

According to the official synopsis for the series:

“A bright-eyed American au pair hopes to make a difference caring for two orphans in a grand English manor, yet the feeling of dread is undeniable.”

It follows Dani Clayton, hired by Henry Wingrave to take care of his niece Flora and nephew Miles at his grand manor in Bly, Essex.

Flora warns their new nanny not to leave her room after nightfall. Strange things begin to happen when she ignores the girls’ advice.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is streaming on Netflix.