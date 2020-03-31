The Good Doctor Season 4 release date: When does show return?

The Good Doctor Season 3 two-part finale, which aired last night on ABC, ended with the death of Dr. Melendez, played by Nicholas Gonzalez.

Melendez suffered severe injuries when part of the brewery ceiling collapsed during the earthquake. He passed away after saying an emotional goodbye to Aaron Glassman, Audrey Lim, and Claire Browne.

Fans were shocked by the show writers’ decision to kill off Melendez. Many took to social media to express their shock, outrage, and sorrow over the show killing off Melendez

I can’t believe this! How dare they do that to Melendez!! Ugh this sucks! #thegooddoctor pic.twitter.com/O3pMVr06TB — Megan (@megwag22) March 31, 2020

Here goes @GoodDoctorABC. Please be informed that my sister and I are not going to watch The Good Doctor Season 4. Why ? Because you killed Dr. Melendez!!!!! @IamNickGonzalez My heart broke into pieces for Claire!! — Brieemala Nair (@NairBriee) March 31, 2020

While fans expressed outrage and shock over Melendez’s death and while some threatened they will not watch Season 4 after the show broke their hearts, others said they are looking forward to the next season of the hit medical drama.

@_ChristinaChang I wish tonight’s episode wasn’t the last one of this season. Will miss the cast of #The Good Doctor until Season 4 — Alexander (@Alex19671126) March 31, 2020

Wat to do now , I just finish my show “ The Good Doctor “ and now I have to wait for season 4 😫. — Annette Navarrete (@happy_annette18) March 31, 2020

ABC renewed The Good Doctor for Season 4 in February 2020. Since then, fans have been wondering when the medical drama will premiere on the network.

If you’ve also been wondering when the show will return on ABC, here is everything you need to know.

Good Doctor Season 4 release date

Although there is no word yet from ABC about when The Good Doctor Season 4 will premiere, fans have been speculating about when to expect the show to come back for another season of suspenseful action.

Since the show premiered on ABC in September 2017, all subsequent seasons premiered in September and ended in March of consecutive years. Thus, after Season 3 premiered in September 2019, fans hope that Season 4 will premiere in September 2020.

Some commenters have even suggested that since all previous seasons premiered on the penultimate Monday of September, Season 4 will premiere on Monday, September 21.

Coronavirus could delay The Good Season 4 premiere date

The suggestion that The Good Doctor Season 4 will premiere on Monday, September 21 is reasonable based on the established pattern. However, the coronavirus pandemic could cause a delay in the start of production for Season 4, leading to a significant delay in the premiere date.

Going by the pattern for Season 3, production will need to start in June in Vancouver, Canada, if Season 4 will return in September 2020, Newsweek notes.

However, current restrictions on gatherings to control the spread of coronavirus in Canada could mean that production won’t start in June.

Production on several popular shows being filmed in Vancouver was halted earlier in March due to coronavirus fears. Earlier in the month, filming of The CW’s Riverdale in Vancouver was suspended due to concerns about coronavirus exposure.

Similarly, several films shooting in Toronto were halted. Major films affected include Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley.

CBS also halted production on pilots for three new shows filming in Toronto, including Good Sam, ViCap, and Langdon, according to The Globe and Mail.

When the country’s health authorities are likely to recommend lifting the current nationwide lockdown remains a matter of speculation. However, work on scripts for the upcoming season could be completed on schedule since show writers should be able to get the work done on a remote basis.

If, as fans hope, the lockdown is lifted by the end of summer, the studios could open and immediately start production. That scenario would mean that the shows will be able to premiere late in 2020. Otherwise, those shows would likely need to wait until 2021 for new seasons to begin.