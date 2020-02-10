The Flash promo: Barry and Iris clash in Love Is a Battlefield

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Last time on The Flash, Iris got pulled into a mirror. But now she’s out, somehow, and Barry thinks she’s acting strangely. Did something happen to her, or is this just a new phase in their relationship? Here’s what the promo tells us.

Iris looks beautiful as she and Barry share a fancy dinner in a romantic restaurant, but something in Barry’s face looks uncertain as she smiles back at him. His voiceover says that there’s something “off” about her.

We soon see Iris bashing some guy over the head with a bottle in a biker bar. She comes back to Barry, who is waiting for her in some kind of stealth van.

When he asks her what happened, she brushes it off and says she broke a bottle over some loser’s head. So what? But Barry looks a little horrified. What is going on with Iris?

Barry’s voiceover comments that she’s been acting kind of different. As he confronts her cautiously, she sarcastically bites back, “You’re the Flash, you know best, right?” She turns away as Barry looks after her, clearly more concerned than ever.

Then there’s Amunet (Katee Sackoff), who says that behind every great man is a woman rolling her eyes. Okay, that’s pretty funny. We see Iris standing behind Amunet with her armed guards as they face down someone. Has she joined them or is she their prisoner.

The Flash swoops in to speed Iris away from some kind of danger, but she tells him that she doesn’t need him to save her. Is this just Iris coming into her own, asserting herself, and redefining their relationship? Or is there something off with her?

Barry’s intuition is usually pretty good, and they know each other better than anyone else. They always know when something isn’t right with each other, so there really might be something weird going on.

Katee Sackoff returns as Amunet in the newest episode of The Flash.

As for Amunet, we’ve seen her both as a villain and as the reluctant hero. Her relationship with Frost has softened her up a bit, and occasionally, her priorities have aligned with Team Flash.

This doesn’t exactly look like one of those times where she’ll be teaming up with the good guys. Plus, who knows how the Crisis timeline has changed her relationship with Team Flash. Maybe she’s just gone straight baddie.

So the question is, how did Iris escape the mirror, and is she really Iris? Is Barry just overreacting to Iris’s self-reliance? And what does Amunet have up her sleeve now? Funny how promos raise more questions than they answer.

Some of this episode was even teased in the promo for last week’s episode, which made the absence of Amunet and any conflict between Iris and Barry slightly confusing. Anyway, we’ll just have to watch and see what happens.

Watch The Flash Tuesday at 8/7 C on The CW.