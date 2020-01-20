When does The Flash return in 2020? Marathon preview shows how much things have changed since Crisis on Infinite Earths

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The Flash returns soon with its first episode since the five-part crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths and it looks like Team Flash has some trouble adjusting.

At first, it looks like everyone is thrilled that Crisis is over and things are getting back to normal. Only things aren’t normal. Crisis changed everything, combined Earths and altered timelines. There is no normal anymore, at least not yet.

Barry and Iris reconnect over a romantic dinner, but just because Crisis is over doesn’t mean there aren’t threats. Iris finds herself in danger because of a story she’s investigating, something about a secret organization operating in Central City. It’s probably the same story she was working on about whoever is dealing in Meta-humans as weapons.

A guy in leather with a long braid and an eye patch runs for his life from a silvery futuristic woman with purple laser sunglasses and a matching gun. She’s not just after that dude either, because she’s seen sneaking up on Joe too! Barry says he’ll do whatever it takes to protect those he loves.

But Iris isn’t acting quite like herself. It seems like they’re having trouble connecting, which isn’t surprising since she’s spent the last few months preparing herself for a life without Barry. She might be feeling a little disconnected from him.

Plus, she’s got this crazy story she’s working on. It’s super dangerous, but it looks like she’s doing just fine taking care of herself.

We hear her say she won’t be the damsel in distress anymore. Although, she’s been holding her own over most of this series, so I’ve never seen her as much of a damsel. I mean, one time she dived off a skyscraper to save Barry. She’s a bada**, and this promo shows her kicking a** too.

With all this shady meta business going on underground, it’s not surprising that Katee Sackoff’s Amunet makes an appearance.

We also see Ralph, who doesn’t always appear in episodes, so it’s nice to see he’s back. He’s seen busting through a door, but not as Elongated Man, so maybe he’s playing private eye this episode.

The rest of the promo is a lot of action, guns, and fighting. Caitlin, who is always so balanced and wise, says that with all these changes to the timeline it might be good to take a moment and figure out who we want to be in this post-Crisis world.

The Flash returns on Tuesday, February 4 at 8/7 C on The CW.