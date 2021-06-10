The Curse of Oak Island: New season 9 operation underway as heavy machinery starts arriving on island

The Oak Island cast members are likely eager to get back to work. Pic credit: History

It appears work has finally begun on Season 9 of The Curse of Oak Island as photos have emerged of heavy machinery and trucks arriving on the Canadian island.

There have been no official announcements regarding the new season, and there is unlikely to be one before the fall. Season 8 wasn’t confirmed until September 2020, and that does seem to be the norm.

However, what we do know for sure, is that the guys, aka The Fellowship of the Ring, have no intention of giving up the search anytime soon, and judging by their comments at the end of the Season 8 finale, they fully expect a new season to start in the fall.

Get our The Curse of Oak Island newsletter!

And now, unofficial photos have emerged from the island which appear to show that work on the next season has begun.

What normally happens is the guys work over the summer before the bad weather drives them away again in the fall, while we watch the fruits of their labor over the winter months. Well, it’s June now, so have the guys started working on the island yet?

The team often begin operations on Oak Island in April/May, but things were likely held up due to travel restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Thankfully, there’s been a relaxation of restrictions in the last couple of weeks, and it looks like things are starting to happen.

Heavy machinery has arrived on Oak Island

Reports from the island are looking good, and it looks like work has begun. Luckily, fans of the show have their own spy who lives real close to the action and can report on what’s happening through their Facebook account.

The Nova Scotian resident who runs the Facebook account Oak Island From The Otherside of The Causeway has begun posting pictures of some interesting activity in the last week.

On June 1, they posted pictures of dump trucks arriving on Oak Island wrote: “Some activity in the past few days. Definitely getting ready for the upcoming season. Lots of dump trucks (as always), and another little building.”

This was followed up by another post on Monday which showed the arrival of yet more trucks and heavy equipment. Oak Island From The Otherside of The Causeway wrote: “A new excavator arrived today.! Appx 20-25 vehicles…I think it’s safe to say they are back at it!”

They also added that there was no sign yet of the Lagina brothers or any of the other US based team members.

Oak Island team members will likely have to quarantine

Yesterday, in a third post, the Oak Island spy wrote that they were filming on the island and that they had heard Rick Lagina would be on the island next week, but as per Nova Scotia’s restrictions, he’ll have to quarantine for two weeks before he can resume the hunt for treasure.

This will not be new to Rick or the other guys, all the US based guys had to quarantine at the start of last season before they could begin work.

Stay tuned for more upcoming Oak Island news, announcements, and features.

The Curse of Oak Island is currently on hiatus, but is expected to return fall 2021.