T.J. Holmes taken by ambulance while running the Chicago Marathon

T.J. Holmes found himself in a painful predicament over the weekend.

On Sunday, the former Good Morning America anchor participated in this year’s Chicago Marathon alongside his girlfriend, Amy Robach.

It seemed everything was going well, as T.J. posted about the marathon in his Instagram Stories, documenting his progress and sharing photos of his fellow marathoners and views of the city.

However, T.J.’s tune soon changed.

Although T.J. is a seasoned runner, he was rushed away in an ambulance and couldn’t finish the race.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

He shared the news on his Instagram feed, uploading photos and videos of himself riding in an ambulance.

In the caption, T.J. wrote, “So, this happened. Full story to come …. 😢 #DNF #chicagomarathon.”

T.J. took to his Stories again on Monday afternoon, sharing a selfie he snapped during the race, followed by another photo of himself on a gurney.

“How I went from this…,” he captioned the top photo.

T.J. shared a selfie from the marathon and a photo of himself in the ambulance. Pic credit: @officialtjholmes/Instagram

“To this,” he captioned the bottom photo.

T.J. also included a link to his and Amy’s podcast, Amy and T.J. Podcast, where the girlfriend-and-boyfriend duo detailed what happened on Sunday afternoon.

T.J. gets emotional as he recalls his injury and Amy Robach’s sacrifice

“We are not having the morning after we expected to have after a marathon,” Amy told their podcast listeners.

“Usually, it’s celebratory,” she continued. “It’s filled with relief and exuberance and gratitude, and we have some of those things going on, but we have a lot of disappointment as well.”

T.J. expressed his dismay following the ordeal, telling their listeners that “frustration” was a good word to describe it.

T.J. then got choked up as he recounted Amy taking care of him, thanking her for her sacrifice.

Although Amy could have finished the race without T.J., she chose to bow out early and stand by her man to ensure he received care.

Photographers captured the moment T.J. was unable to walk on his own

Amy also posted about the ordeal on her Instagram account, sharing several photos from the race.

In the first photo, a photographer captures the moment T.J. is injured. Amy helps escort him off the street as he drapes his arm over her shoulder.

“Just landed from Chicago, and our official race day photos landed in my email – was blown away that a camera captured the moment T.J. could no longer run or even walk on his own… this had to be just before mile 21,” Amy wrote in her accompanying caption.

Amy added that T.J. is “on the road to recovery” and that after five months of training, they’re looking for redemption in the upcoming New York City Marathon, which takes place on November 3.

T.J. will run the New York City Marathon despite his injury

So, what exactly happened to cause T.J. to be escorted in an emergency vehicle?

The 47-year-old was already battling an Achilles tendon injury, aggravated during the marathon.

As Amy explained, T.J. fell back around Mile 21, and his Achilles completely gave out, rendering him unable to walk or run.

As Amy mentioned in her Instagram post, T.J. told their podcast followers that he is dead set on running the New York City Marathon in just three weeks despite his injury.