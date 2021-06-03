Supercrooks live-action Millarworld series ordered by Netflix, Jupiter’s Legacy canceled

It appears as though there won’t be a second season of Jupiter’s Legacy. Pic credit: Netflix

Millarworld fans were devastated to discover that Netflix’s latest superhero drama Jupiter’s Legacy, won’t be immediately returning for a second season. However, they didn’t stay down for too long as the streaming giant has ordered a new Mark Millar series.

Jupiter’s Legacy premiered on Netflix on May 7, 2021. The eight-episode series is inspired by an original comic book by Millar, who served as the show’s executive producer.

Each hour-long episode tells the story of a group of renowned superheroes called The Union of Justice and their grown children who are struggling to uphold their parent’s legacy. Jupiter’s Legacy had a star-studded cast, featuring Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb and YouTube personality Anna Akana.

While the show trended heavily on Netflix, fans and critics were left disappointed. Rotten Tomatoes gave the series a critic score of 38% and an audience score of 72%, both weighed out of 100%.

Did Jupiter’s Legacy get canceled?

Jupiter’s Legacy didn’t get a dramatic cancellation, as many shows do. Recently, Netflix took the cut to the new, high-budget Sherlockian series The Irregulars and has remained hush about renewing the fan-favorite series Julie and the Phantoms.

Although, Jupiter’s Legacy is in a different situation.

Rather than canceling the series, Millar released a statement confirming that the show’s actors have been released from their contracts. He was reported saying, “Given where we’re going next, we’ve made the tough call of letting our incredible cast out of their show commitment as we continue to thoughtfully develop all realms of the Jupiter’s Legacy saga.”

Adding on, he settled some of the nerves of fans. He said, “We’re confident we’ll return to it later and just want to say thanks to you guys for your continued support and to the cast and crew who made this look so great.”

What’s next between Millarworld and Netflix?

The big question remains: What’s next between Millarworld and Netflix? A few years back, in 2017, Netflix struck a deal with the Millar-owned comic book company Millarworld. Sources state that exclusive rights were sold for over $30 million.

Next for both companies is a new live-action series based on Millar’s other comic book series Supercrooks. The book has an enticing description that reads, “One last heist. That’s what they all say, right? Just one final score, and everyone can retire and take up fishing. Thing is, the jails are filled with super villains who thought the same thing, and got busted.”

The long description continues to paint the picture of the Millarworld supervillains. It reads, “Nobody wants to see the most beloved supercrook of all time rubbed out by the mob – especially his biggest fan, Johnny Bolt. And Johnny’s got a plan to help the Heat and make all his buddies disgustingly rich at the same time. Unfortunately for Johnny’s recruits, they have to head to Spain and rob the world’s most notorious super villain blind. And that’s where things get tricky.”

Mark Millar’s full statement can be read below.

Some big news from us on what's coming up next in live-action from Millarworld, peeps! pic.twitter.com/usEuwVNHei — Millarworld (@mrmarkmillar) June 2, 2021

Jupiter’s Legacy Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.