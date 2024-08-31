Sunny Hostin is unrecognizable in The View’s new crew picture

The View is returning with Season 28 at the beginning of September, and new photos of the cast accompany it.

The View is debuting a new studio home after being at their old one for a decade, and not only is the building an upgrade, as are the photos of the ladies.

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and the crew will return for the new season. One of the ladies, Sunny Hostin, had fans doing a doubletake because of the latest photo.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Sunny has been experiencing some changes this year. Her youngest child went to college, and she and her husband, Manny, have become empty nesters.

This stage of life has been bothering Sunny, so she has sought advice from other ladies like Kelly Ripa. Kelly went through this same thing when Lola Consuelos moved to London.

While Sunny has admittedly been absent from social media while she gets her bearings with her kids off into the world, she has also been working on her appearance.

Fans don’t recognize Sunny in the new crew photo

The View has released a new photo before Tuesday’s premiere of Season 28, but Sunny looks slightly different and fans are remarking about it.

In the new crew picture, Sunny has a new, shorter hairstyle instead of her usual long and curly hair.

One fan said, “Didn’t recognize you on the group picture. You look absolutely 100% fabulous, my love.”

Another fan said, “LOVE YOU…YOU WERE MISSED BY US ALL!!!!!!!,” while another said, “Absolutely gorgeous and special.”

Another fan did not recognize Sunny and said, “Sunny is gone??” It took another fan pointing out that Sunny is on “the far left, next to Joy.”

One last fan said, “She’s next to Joy; her hair is just different.”

If the ladies ‘ appearance in this new photo is any indication, Season 28 of The View will start strong. They seem to have all come back looking great.

Sunny is back on social media after the break

Sunny took a break from social media this summer. She has only posted on Instagram occasionally since she is trying to understand what being an empty nester means.

Just before the new season of The View starts, she posted about her friend Rocco Dispirito’s latest restaurant, Il Pellicano, in the South Hamptons, where Sunny loves to vacation.

Sunny’s happy and relaxed appearance indicates that she is ready to take on the tough political season on The View. Fans have missed seeing the ladies’ viewpoints during the hiatus.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.