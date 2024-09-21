Sunny Hostin fans weigh in on Chelsea Clinton possibly joining The View

The View recently hosted former United States Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton on the show, and Chelsea Clinton’s potential addition as a host has surfaced.

The day that Hillary Clinton joined The View began with an erratic Sunny Hostin interrupting the live show with her phone in her hand.

After Sunny surprised Whoopi Goldberg during her opening monologue, Sunny explained that she needed to know if her kids called, even if it was during the live taping of The View.

Sunny is in a chaotic season as she navigates this empty-nester time of life and is admittedly a “mess” right now.

Fans have asked if this is Sunny’s last year on The View since her contract, along with those of Whoopi and Joy Behar, has not been renewed. Each contract ends this season unless it is renewed or extended soon.

Since any of the three ladies could be leaving, fans are asking about replacements, and one that came to mind was Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary.

Fans wonder if Chelsea Clinton could be joining The View

A fan asked an important question recently on Reddit. The fan asked if anyone else was getting “the vibe” they might be bringing on Chelsea Clinton as a “regular host soon?”

If Sunny or one of the other ladies does not get asked back to the show, they will undoubtedly be looking for fresh new talent to take their place.

Another fan said, “I could imagine her being a more regularly featured guest of fill-in host, but not a full-timer.” Chelsea certainly has a lot of professions, with journalist, historian, and entrepreneur among her many titles.

Another fan felt the same about Chelsea being the perfect “guest cohost” pick rather than becoming a full-time host.

The original fan who asked the question continued to double down and reiterate that Chelsey’s appearance on The View may not be random but rather an audition of sorts.

Chelsea was recently on The View promoting her dad’s initiative

Chelsea was recently on The View promoting her dad’s Clinton Global Initiative. This initiative tries to solve the world’s biggest problems in early fall each year.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, this event will feature A-listers such as Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey, and Katy Perry.

