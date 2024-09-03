Sunny Hostin fans react to the ‘stunning’ new changes on The View

The View is back with an all-new studio for a groundbreaking Season 28, and fans cannot hold back their feelings about it all.

The changes made since the crew moved to an entirely new building are causing an uproar among fans on social media.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, even Sunny Hostin, who appeared in a new photo looking unrecognizable, made some updates to her appearance.

A few months ago, news broke that The View was moving to a new building for Season 28. The news came after a fire at the Tamron Hall show caused the ladies of The View to evacuate.

Perhaps the fire and all the other problems with the cramped spaces for the hosts and guests caused the move to a new location.

It has been a decade since the show had to move to a new building, and this latest set has some fans calling it “stunning,” while others do not like the new look.

New digs, new season, new 'View.' Let's get season 28 started! ✨ pic.twitter.com/qSsFmxocMY — The View (@TheView) September 3, 2024

Fans react to The View’s ‘stunning’ new set

The new set is a sleek studio designed just for them after the Walt Disney Company finished renovating the 22-story building in Hudson Square.

The View is just the first of several ABC shows, like Live with Kelly and Mark and Good Morning America, to move to the new building.

As The View debuted the new set at the start of Season 28, fans responded to the changes on X (formerly Twitter).

Fans react to The View’s new studio. Pic credit: @Vince-Aries/CyreiaSandlin/X

One fan said, “I’m so glad The View is back!!! The intro and this studio is so beautiful.” Another called the set “STUNNING!”

Another fan said they “loved it” as they shared a photo of the new studio.

Love the new studio. Looks Way bigger than the last one! #TheView pic.twitter.com/TQSQajQXor — Kdantè (@KDanteG) September 3, 2024

Another fan was not as impressed with the new digs and explained it would give them “the worst anxiety.”

This studio would give me the worst anxiety. It’s a lot. #TheView pic.twitter.com/0TFKRpPaSK — ⚜️2nd Born January Cap⚜️✊🏾🏳️‍🌈 (@ImmanuelTyrell) September 3, 2024

It always takes some time to get used to something new, especially for something like the beloved show The View.

Sunny’s son, Gabriel Hostin, spills some tea about his mom

Sunny’s son, Gabriel, sat down with her for a short interview for Entertainment Tonight.

When asked what one thing people would be surprised to learn about his mom, he said that she “sporadically dances” a lot.

He also revealed that he doesn’t watch The View and has not even read her books, including the latest one, Summer at Highland Beach.

The end of the segment showed some of Sunny’s properties in Westchester, New York. Sunny and her son seem to have a loving relationship with each other.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.