Sunny Hostin declares ‘I need intense therapy!’

In a segment on The View, Joy Behar showed a clip of the popular show The Golden Bachelor.

The Golden Bachelor is a spinoff of The Bachelor. It highlights Gerry Turner, a 72-year-old looking for love.

Typically, on The Bachelor and The Golden Bachelor, they have what is called the Rose Ceremony. This particular ceremony had many in tears, including the man himself, Gerry Turner.

The older ladies, ranging in age from 60-75, all huddled together, hugging in the clip as well.

“I hated doing that,” Gerry said in the clip that Joy Behar played for the ladies. The ladies sitting around the table today were Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

“How do you feel, seeing a grown man cry?” Joy asked the ladies, looking around.

Sunny Hostin had the most complex reaction in the group

“I felt like I really didn’t like it,” Sunny Hostin told the then-shocked ladies.

“I’m thinking I need intense therapy.” she blurted out, grimacing at the others.

Sunny continued to explain herself, “I’m not a cryer…all those tears made me uncomfortable.”

In justifying her view that she needs therapy because she doesn’t cry, Sunny cited a 2021 study from Harvard Health Researchers. This study said ladies cry an average of 3.5 times a month.

And she does not do that.

Sara Haines looked utterly shocked at Sunny Hostin

The other ladies did not hold this view at all. Speaking of The Golden Bachelor, Alyssa Navarro said, “I loved Gerry, all those tears. Adorable.”

Panning to Sara Haines and her shocked face at Sunny’s uncomfortableness at the show of emotion, she explained a bit about the age group on the show.

To paraphrase, these people featured on the show are of a certain age and can reflect often with more emotion than younger contestants.

Ana Navarro had no opinion on the crying. She simply does not like The Golden Bachelor at all, calling it “torture.”

Like Ana, Sunny Hostin isn’t the biggest fan of The Golden Bachelor.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Sunny called the premier episode of The Golden Bachelor “thirsty and undignified.”

But they may be living in a goldfish bowl because interest in the show keeps increasing as the season goes on.

The Golden Bachelor, crying aside, pulled off 4.1 million viewers for the latest episode, according to TVLine.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.