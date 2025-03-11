Steve Harvey ‘divorced’ after wife Marjorie threatens to ‘trade him in’

Steve Harvey’s wife found herself in hot water.

Marjorie Harvey, Steve’s wife of nearly 18 years, appeared on an episode of her husband’s game show, Celebrity Family Feud, and gave a survey answer that didn’t sit so well with Steve.

Marjorie joined some of the rest of the Harvey family when the Harvey Boys competed against the Harvey Girls.

The fun family moment originally aired in 2017, and a clip from the episode recently resurfaced on social media.

The throwback husband-and-wife moment was shared on Instagram in a Reel captioned, “Marjorie would trade @iamsteveharveytv in for a really good _____. 🏝️😳😩 “What did you just say?”

Marjorie had a turn at the center podium when Steve asked her to provide an answer to a survey question.

Marjorie said she’d be willing to trade Steve for a pool boy

“Some days, I’d be willing to trade my man for a really good what?” Steve asked.

Marjorie was the first to tap her buzzer, and Steve waited for her response.

“Pool boy” was Marjorie’s quick answer, which caught Steve off guard.

He questioned what she said, asking, “A good what?”

Marjorie began giggling and apologizing as Steve asked, “What did you just say?”

Steve turned Marjorie’s microphone downward and kept a serious expression on his face as he told his wife, “No.”

Marjorie admitted she was just playing as Steve encouraged her to repeat her answer into her microphone by tapping on it.

Steve tells Marjorie, ‘Get your hand off of me’

“What did you say, though?” Steve asked, still unsure of his wife’s survey answer.

Marjorie repeated her answer, “Pool boy,” with a laugh, and Steve finally realized what she had said the first time around.

Steve’s gaze remained focused and intense as Marjorie tried to plead with him that she was just kidding.

Marjorie grabbed Steve’s arm in an attempt to make amends, but he refused her gesture, pretending to push her arm away.

“Get your hand off of me,” he teased.

Meanwhile, Marjorie continued laughing throughout the segment.

Steve teased, “Trade me in for no damn pool boy,” as he read out Marjorie’s answer, which, by the way, made it on the board in the number-four spot as “Young Stud” with eight points.

At the end of the clip, producers included a black-and-white still shot of Steve and Marjorie’s on-stage moment and imposed a red stamp over the image that read, “DIVORCED” as the infamous buzzer sound played.

Clearly, the Harveys didn’t get divorced, and the stamp was a joke. Steve and Marjorie have been married since 2007, and the couple has seven kids.