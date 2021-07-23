Stars of Hallmark Channel’s Good Witch answer fan questions ahead of series finale

Catherine Bell and James Denton of Hallmark Channel’s Good Witch answered fan questions during a Facebook Live event ahead of the series finale on July 25. Pic credit: Crown Media.

Fans of Hallmark Channel’s Good Witch tuned into a final Facebook Live event for the series, which is set to end this weekend after seven seasons on the air.

Catherine Bell, who plays Cassie Nightingale, and James Denton, who plays her husband, Sam Radford, spent 10 minutes answering fan questions and reminiscing about their favorite moments on set.

“It was one of the funnest places I’ve ever worked,” Denton said.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

When asked what they would miss most about working together, both stars became emotional.

“I’m not going to cry,” Bell said.

Bell and Denton have worked together since the show debuted on Hallmark Channel in 2015. By then, Bell had already portrayed Cassie Nightingale in a series of made-for-TV movies that saw her find love with the police chief of the small town of Middleton.

When the program started, Cassie’s husband had been killed in the line of duty, and Cassie was raising their daughter, Grace, on her own. Denton was introduced in the first season as her new love interest. The characters married during Season 5.

Tough times

Season 7 has seen the couple weather some bad times. Sam suffered an injury that almost ended his career as a surgeon. Cassie struggled with the absence of her daughter, who was studying abroad in Europe.

“What I admire about our characters’ relationship is that we get through stuff,” Bell said. “We have our difference of opinion on how to handle things, we’re different people, but we handle it.”

Denton talked about how much fun it was to play a big city guy trying to fit into the quaint town of Middleton.

When asked for their favorite behind-the-scenes moments, both stars seemed stumped.

“I hate this question,” Denton said. “I always feel like I’m letting people down.”

He mentioned how some of the most romantic scenes were filmed under less than ideal circumstances.

“Many of those scenes where we’re supposed to look good…were shot at 3 or 4 am,” he said.

“Everyone is tired and it’s late and you’ve got 20 minutes to get the shot because the venue where you are shooting is shutting down,” Bell said.

End of the line

Denton and Bell reassured fans that Sam and Cassie will end the series on a good note. They also said they filmed two endings for the season, though they didn’t go into detail about the differences between the two.

Hallmark announced only two weeks ago that the series would end with the Season 7 finale on July 25. Fans around the world have been petitioning the network to keep the show on the air.

A change.org petition, “Stop Hallmark From Canceling Good Witch,” has more than 4,400 signatures.

The series finale of Good Witch will air on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, July 25, at 9/8c.