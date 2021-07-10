Sarah Power, Catherine Bell, and Kat Barrell of Hallmark Channel’s Good Witch. The network has canceled the series after seven seasons. Pic credit: Crown Media

Fans of the Hallmark Channel’s Good Witch found out on July 9 that the series will finish at the end of this season. The final episode, The Wedding, will air July 25.

“‘Good Witch’ has enchanted viewers for over a decade,” said Randy Pope, Hallmark’s senior vice president of programming and development. “We…extend our gratitude and thanks to the entire cast and crew for their dedication and hard work.”

Series lead Catherine Bell posted a photo of her character, Cassie Nightingale, with her husband, Sam, played by James Denton on Instagram and Facebook with the Dr. Seuss quote, “Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened!”

Denton was equally as gracious. In a statement to Deadline, he said, “It would be unseemly to complain about your show being canceled after seven seasons, and I won’t. I’ve been very fortunate to have been on other long-running series, but Good Witch was special.”

Good Witch cancelation marks end of an era

The TV program Good Witch was the spinoff of a series of made-for-TV movies of the same name. The first, The Good Witch, debuted in 2008 on Hallmark Chanel.

It starred Catherine Bell as Cassie Nightingale, a mysterious woman who moved into a dark old mansion thought to be haunted in a small town called Middleton. Though locals were wary of her at first, she won them over with her kindness and a little bit of magic.

Six more films followed, and in February 2015, the series Good Witch debuted on Hallmark Channel. Bell was both the star of the show and a producer.

In the TV series, Cassie was raising her daughter alone after her husband was killed. She continued to dole out kindness and advice to the people of Middleton.

On Instagram, Bell paid tribute to her character.

“Cassie Nightingale…a woman who is always positive, inspiring and uplifting. Someone who brings out the best in everyone she meets, makes life better for everyone around, and always sees the glass half FULL.”

Over the course of seven seasons, Cassie raised a daughter, met and joined forces with two cousins who had their own powers, and remarried.

In Season 7, Cassie and her cousins were warned they are in danger from an unknown force, and they have been trying to figure out how to protect themselves.

Disappointed Good Witch fans

Fans weighed in on the network’s decision on social media.

“So sad that it’s finishing,” Michelle Duggins wrote in response to Bell’s Facebook post. “I love the show, it’s so uplifting and full of warmth and comfort. Thank you for all the joy that you have given us.”

“This is devastating,” wrote Nichoel Holford. “This show is such a feel good show.The relationships are amazing. This is one of those shows you wish would never end.”

Season 7, Episode 8 of Good Witch, The Sprint, will air Sunday on Hallmark Channel at 9/8c.