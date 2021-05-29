Star Wars: 10 movie characters we want to see in a Disney+ series

Lando and Darth Maul in Star Wars. Pic credit: Lucasfilm

Star Wars is expanding more on Disney+ right now than in theatrical releases.

While there are new Star Wars movies coming in the future, the biggest plans are for Disney+ shows, especially after the massive success of The Mandalorian.

A series based on Boba Fett is coming and then Ewan McGregor is returning as Obi-Wan Kenobi in his own series.

There is a series based on Ahsoka after she made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian and Andor from the Rogue One movie.

With that said, there are plenty of heroes and villains that popped up in the original trilogy, prequels and sequels, and spin-off movies that could make great characters in a Disney+ series.

Here is a look at 10 Star Wars characters we would love to see in a Disney+ Star Wars series, either on their own or as co-stars in another character’s story.

Darth Maul

Darth Maul with his lightsaber in battle. Pic credit: Lucasfilm

Darth Maul was, by far, the best character in The Phantom Menace, and he ended up cut in half and died by the end.

This was terrible, since seeing him in action in the next two movies could have made them better. Interestingly, he lived and became a criminal mastermind after the movie.

While this story played out in the animated Star Wars series, seeing Darth Maul back in live-action on a Disney+ series could be as big as bringing back Boba Fett in The Mandalorian.

He could appear on the upcoming Book of Boba Fett series, which would be incredible.

Jabba the Hutt

Jabba the Hutt in his temple. Pic credit: Lucasfilm

Jabba the Hutt and his family were also a part of the Star Wars animated universe.

However, it would be nice to see Jabba back in a Disney+ series, especially if it focuses on his family as the original did. It could be The Godfather of alien Star Wars television.

The Mandalorian ended with Boba Fett taking over the dead Jabba’s temple, so he won’t be back there unless the series delivers some great flashbacks of Boba dealing with Jabba, which could work.

The Obi-Wan series could also deliver some Jabba the Hutt scenes since they are on the same planet while Jabba was still alive. Anything would work for Jabba fans.

Qui-Gon Jinn

Qui-Gon Jinn with his lightsaber in battle. Pic credit: Lucasfilm

Qui-Gon Jinn was a character that needs more fleshing out.

There is an argument that if Qui-Gon had trained Anakin instead of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the young man might not have gone to the Dark Side.

This is because Obi-Wan lived by the teachings of the Jedi Order, and that included believing completely in their strict rules and judging characteristics.

Qui-Gon was someone who thought outside the box, and his teaching could have left Anakin more relaxed and less likely to jump to Palpatine when doubts began creeping in.

Qui-Gon differed greatly from Yoda and Mace Windu and seeing that relationship play out long before Anakin showed up could make for a great Star Wars Disney+ series.

Yoda

Yoda in the swamps of Dagobah. Pic credit: Lucasfilm

Yoda is an enigma.

He was one of the most powerful Jedi Warriors in the original Star Wars trilogy, the trainer of Luke Skywalker. He was even more important in the prequels, as one of the most powerful, and wisest, Jedi Warriors in the galaxy.

However, almost nothing from Yoda’s past appeared in any of the movies. There is surely a lot here for the 900 years the Jedi has been alive.

He saw a lot and went through plenty of battles. It would be nice to see part of Yoda’s history in the Old Republic in a Disney+ series.

Captain Phasma

Captain Phasma leading her troops. Pic credit: Lucasfilm

Captain Phasma was a first for the Star Wars movies, a female in power for the Empire.

Sadly, she came and went quickly thanks to a battle with Finn that saw her fall into flames during the attack.

With that said, Phasma left a lasting impression and was popular enough to add her to the Star Wars Resistance animated series and then she got her own Star Wars novel by Delilah S. Dawson titled Star Wars: Phasma.

Bringing her story to a Disney+ Star Wars series showing how a powerful woman rose to power in the Empire could be great television.

Count Dooku

Count Dooku with his lightsaber in battle. Pic credit: Lucasfilm

There were countless Jedi in the prequel trilogy, and the stories of those who went to the Dark Side and joined the Sith are fascinating.

Out of these characters, seeing someone like Count Dooku in a Disney+ series as a major player could be a great story.

He appeared in two prequels and the Clone Wars animated series, but there is still a lot to learn about this powerful and complex character.

Dooku is part of The Lost Twenty, a group of Jedi who left the Jedi Order because they didn’t believe in the direction it was going. He eventually joined up with Palpatine and seeing his fall could be fascinating television in a Disney+ Star Wars series.

Lando Calrissian

Lando Calrissian gambling in Solo. Pic credit: Lucasfilm

Lando Calrissian is a great Star Wars character, and while Billy Dee Williams is great, it would be amazing to see Donald Glover reprise his role from Solo: A Star Wars Story.

After that movie, Lando had an incredible life, in which he eventually became a loyal and honorable businessman rather than a smuggler and rapscallion.

Seeing that story, and how he went straight before Darth Vader eventually forced him to betray his friend in Empire Strikes Back, could be great.

Getting Donald Glover in a Star Wars Disney+ series would be a win-win in any circumstance.

Mace Windu

Mace Windu in a lightsaber duel. Pic credit: Lucasfilm

Mace Windu was the brilliant strategist in the Jedi Order, which made him an anomaly.

He could talk about peace, but he also had no problem killing someone to help with the greater good. Captain Marvel showed how a de-aged Sam Jackson could look good, and Star Wars could do it on Disney+ for Mace Windu as well.

Whether this is a look at Mace Windu as a young Jedi developing his military strategy training or a more disciplined Windu in the time before his prequel appearances, seeing more of this Jedi would be great.

Poe Dameron

Poe Dameron with Chewbacca beside his X-Wing fighter. Pic credit: Lucasfilm

The sequels introduced great new characters, from Finn as a former Stormtrooper turned Rebel fighter to Rey, the Jedi finding her place in the world.

However, out of all the characters, seeing Poe Dameron in his own Disney+ series would be great. He already got his own comic book series based on his adventures, and a Disney+ series could follow the same lines.

Whether it is his work post-sequels or stories about how he became such a noted and brilliant X-Wing pilot, bringing back Poe on Disney+ would be a brilliant move.

Chirrut and Baze

Chirrut and Baze in Rogue One A Star Wars Story. Pic credit: Lucasfilm

Two of the best characters who didn’t anywhere near the screen time they deserved were Chirrut and Baze from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

They are both noble warriors and operated with a code that made them arguably the most honorable characters in the movie.They also had a history, as they guarded the Jedi Temple on Jedha before the Empire took control.

A movie with these two characters in any sort of adventure would be solid gold for a Disney+ series.