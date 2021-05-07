Every Star Wars movie and TV show: Future release dates, cast, trailers, and the full list of all past releases

Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka in Star Wars. Pic credit: Lucasfilm

Star Wars has its plans scheduled out for the next few years, even if there are only a few release dates known.

Lucasfilm has also expanded beyond just the movie theaters, as they have an entire slate of Disney+ shows coming, and it all started with the hugely popular series, The Mandalorian.

With so many Star Wars streaming shows coming and more movies on the way, here is a look at everything you have to look forward to.

This will include every series and movie in the Star Wars universe, from live-action to animated series.

Finally, we will constantly update this list with all newly announced Star Wars movies and TV shows, as well as updates to release dates, cast info, and more.

The Book of Boba Fett (December 2021)

The Book of Boba Fett is coming in December 2021. Pic credit: Lucasfilm

The next Star Wars show to hit Disney+ is The Book of Boba Fett.

This is the spinoff series from The Mandalorian, and Temuera Morrison returns as Boba Fett. Joining him is Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, as the post-credits of The Mandalorian’s Season 2 finale saw the two take over Boba Fett’s palace.

Robert Rodriguez — who directed Fett’s full return to Star Wars in the second season of The Mandalorian — joins Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni as an executive producer and creative force in the story.

Star Wars Visions (2021)

Star Wars Visions. Pic credit: Lucasfilm

Star Wars: Visions is a 10-episode anthology series created by Japanese anime studios. This introduces several Star Wars characters and locations.

It also appears that the episodes will have distinctive styles, but there is no word on what stories it will delve into.

The Mandalorian Season 3 (2022)

Bagging more: The Mandalorian gathered more awards. Pic credit: Lucasfilm

The third season of The Mandalorian was supposed to come out in December 2021, but with The Book of Boba Fett coming out then, this was pushed in 2022.

With Luke Skywalker showing up to take Grogu to train, there is no telling where Din Djarin’s story will go. Pedro Pascal returns as Mandalorian, and there is a good chance Katee Sackhoff will be back as Bo-Katan since Mando got the Darksaber she needed.

Grogu could find his way back, but that is not for sure.

Andor (2022)

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Pic credit: Lucasfilm

Cassian Andor was a huge fan favorite in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and he will return for his own Disney+ Star Wars series.

The streaming series started production in November 2020 and will have 12 episodes that bring back Diego Luna as Andor.

Since Rogue One was the story of the rebels who stole the Death Star plans leading into Star Wars: A New Hope, this series will take place about five years before that. There is also a chance it could introduce Rebels characters into the live-action world.

Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, and Kyle Soller are part of the cast, as is Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Montha.

Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022)

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars. Pic credit: Lucasfilm

Obi-Wan Kenobi is getting more publicity than any other Disney+ Star Wars series, and for good reason.

Ewan McGregor is returning as Obi-Wan for the first time since the Star Wars prequels. Hayden Christensen is returning as Darth Vader, following his big fight with Obi-Wan in Revenge of the Sith.

Obi-Wan Kenobi sees Ewan McGregor back as the title character, a Jedi sent into exile on Tatooine after the Clone Wars when the Old Republic descended into the Empire.

The cast also includes Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Moses Ingram, Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, and Maya Erskine.

Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place 10 years before the original Star Wars film.

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron (Dec. 22, 2023)

Star Wars Rogue Squadron. Pic credit: Lucasfilm

The only movie in active development right now is Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, with Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, making the movie.

Lucasfilm revealed this at the 2020 Investor Day presentation.

At the moment, it looks like Star Wars feature films will continue to move forward from the time of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

If that is true, Rogue Squadron forms to aid whatever government replaces the New Republic. This means Poe Dameron could show up. However, this is all speculation.

Ahsoka (TBD)

Live-action Ahsoka Tano and her pure white lightsabers on The Mandalorian. Pic credit: Lucasfilm

Ahsoka made her first television appearance in Star Wars: Clone Wars and then appeared in Rebels. Ahsoka then made a surprise appearance in her live-action debut in The Mandalorian.

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are working on this series, and it will either take place after Star Wars: Rebels, or it could take place when she is ready to track down Thrawn.

Could this series introduce Thrawn to the live-action Star Wars world? That is a big question fans want to know.

Rangers of the New Republic (TBD)

Star Wars Rangers of the New Republic logo. Pic credit: Lucasfilm

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are creating Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic.

This is their third series together (The Book of Boba Fett/Ahsoka) and follows a group of New Republic soldiers in the same era as The Mandalorian.

Kathlyn Kennedy also said that this will crossover with both The Mandalorian and Ahsoka.

The Acolyte (TBD)

Star Wars: The Acolyte. Pic credit: Lucasfilm

Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland is working with Lucasfilm story executive Rayne Roberts on The Acolyte.

The timeline here is during the High Republic, which should allow this series to play alongside the current comic book series. This takes place a century before the Skywalker Saga began.

This is a mystery/thriller and will feature a character in the last days of the High Republic who learns about “shadowy secrets and emerging Dark Side powers.”

Lando (TBD)

Donald Glover as Lando in Star Wars. Pic credit: Lucasfilm

Dear White People’s Justin Simien is working on a limited series about Lando Calrissian. There is no word on who could play Lando, but many fans would love to see Donald Glover back in the role.

There is also a chance this could take place later in the timeline and maybe Billy Dee Williams could return. Nothing is known for sure right now.

Taika Waititi Star Wars Movie (TBD)

Kathlyn Kennedy said in 2020 that Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) would make a Star Wars movie and it will be “fresh, unexpected,” and “unique.” This could be the 2025 Star Wars release.

Rian Johnson’s Star Wars Trilogy (TBD)

Rian Johnson directed Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Lucasfilm announced Johnson would get his own trilogy. However, because of a large base of fans hating that movie, the future was in question.

Right now, it’s just an agreement to make a series of movies, and the future is unknown.

A Droid Story (TBD)

At the 2020 Investor Day presentation, Kathlyn Kennedy said the only Star Wars movie coming to Disney+ right now is A Droid Story, which involves R2-D2 and C-3PO. This will be live-action, but will also combine the animation division.

Kevin Feige Star Wars Movie (TBD)

Word broke in 2019 that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was working on developing a Star Wars film with Kathlyn Kennedy. No other details are available.

J.D. Dillard Star Wars Movie (TBD)

The Hollywood Reporter reported that Sleight director J.D. Dillard is teaming with Marvel TV writer Matt Owens (Luke Cage) to develop a Star Wars project for Lucasfilm.

Every Star Wars movie or TV show released so far

Finally, we will catch you up with everything released so far.

Star Wars Movies

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980) Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983) Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999) Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002) Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005) Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015) Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017) Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Star Wars Live-Action TV

The Mandalorian – 2 seasons (2019-2020)

Star Wars Animation

The Ewok Adventure Movie (1984) Ewoks: The Battle for Endor (1985) Droids – 1 Season (1985) Ewoks – 2 Seasons (1985-1986) Clone Wars – 3 seasons (2003-2005) Star Wars: The Clone Wars Movie (2008) The Clone Wars – 7 seasons (2008-2020) Rebals – 4 seasons (2014-2017) Blips – 1 season (2017) Forces of Destiny – 2 seasons (2017-2018) Galaxy of Adventures – 2 seasons (2018-2020) Resistance – 2 seasons (2018-2019) Roll Out – 1 season (2019) The Bad Batch – 1 season (2021)

Other Star Wars Releases