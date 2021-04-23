Star Wars’ Obi-Wan series adds Emmy-nominated actress to cast

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars prequels. Pic credit: Lucasfilm

The Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi series has added an Emmy nominated actress to the cast as the production prepares to start filming.

Maya Erskine, who starred in and co-created the Hulu original series PEN15 has signed on for an unidentified role in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Erksine joins Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Hayden Christensen (Darth Vader), Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nunjiani, Rupert Friend, O’shea Jackson Jr., and more in what is turning into an all-start cast.

Star Wars: Who is Maya Erskine?

For those without Hulu, Maya Erskine was one of the co-creators of the series PEN15.

PEN15 stars both Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, playing themselves in middle school. it was an interesting premise, with both women 31 years old, but playing themselves as 13-year-old students, both social outcasts. The rest of the students were played by actual 13-year-old actors.

Erskine and Konkle picked up an Emmy nomination in 2019 for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, which also picking up nominations from the Critics Choice Television Awards (2020, 2021), Writers Guild of America (2020, 2021), and winning a Gotham Award for Breakthrough Series – Short Form.

On top of PEN15, Erskine also starred in the Amy Poehler Netflix movie Wine Country as June and voiced Judy Takamoto in the 2020 animated movie Scoob!

On television, she was part of the main cast in the 2013 series Betas and had multi-episode arcs in Hulu’s Casual, Wet Hot America Summer: Ten Years Later, and Crossing Swords.

Erskine is also cast in the upcoming Michael Cera movie Sacramento.

Erskine is scheduled for three episodes in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

What is the update on Obi-Wan Kenobi?

The actual plot of Obi-Wan Kenobi remains a mystery outside of the fact it will focus on Obi-Wan when he was on Tatooine and will also bring back his Star Wars prequel cast-mate Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader.

There are also rumors that Obi-Wan and Darth Vader might have another duel, as Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy promised the “rematch of the century.”

Then again, it could also be Darth Maul who shows up.

Deborah Chow, who directed two episodes of The Mandalorian, Season 1, will direct the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which will be six-episodes long.

Filming on Obi-Wan Kenobi is supposed to start any day now.

Obi-Wan Kenobi joins The Mandalorian as one of many new Star Wars series on Disney+, which also includes The Book of Boba Fett, Andor, Rangers of The New Republic, and an Ahsoka Tano series.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is expected to hit Disney+ sometime in 2022.