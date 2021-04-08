The Mandalorian star rumored to appear in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett

The Book of Boba Fett is coming in December 2021. Pic credit: Lucasfilm

When The Mandalorian’s second season ended there was a tag scene with Boba Fett and the news that The Book of Boba Fett was coming next.

The post-credit scene included Boba Fett and Fennec Shand as they entered Jabba the Hutt’s old palace at Mos Eisley and killed everyone there, including Twi’lek Bib Fortuna, who it appears took over the Jabba’s seat as the new ruler.

After that, Boba sat on the throne with Fennec behind him and the title screen said the Book of Boba Fett was coming to Disney+.

Din Djarin will return in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett

According to Cinelinx, Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin — Mando himself — will show up at some point in The Book of Boba Fett.

More news is likely to leak out since the production on the new Star Wars Disney+ show is almost completed. The site indicates that several people close to the series said that Mando will be around at some point during the season.

This would give fans a good look at Mando before the third season of The Mandalorian airs, since it is filming this year for a likely 2022 release.

With Din holding a professional relationship with Fennec and respect for Boba Fett, it is not surprising that he would play into the story in some manner.

The Book of Boba Fett updates

On top of Mando, there are a couple of other characters that should appear in The Book of Boba Fett, just based on the fact they are in close proximity.

Timothy Olyphant’s marshal Cobb Vanth protects his town on Tattooine. Also in Mos Eisley is Amy Sedaris’ Peli Motto. With all three characters existing on Tattoine, there is no reason they couldn’t cross paths with Boba Fett in the series.

However, while those are nice theories, there have been no official announcements from Lucasfilm about what characters will show up in The Book of Boba Fett outside of Fennec Shand and Boba Fett.

This is curious as Lucasfilm announced its main cast for Obi-Wan Kenobi ahead of its filming starting, and The Book of Boba Fett will come out first on Disney+.

This means there could be some big surprises for The Book of Boba Fett viewers. Kathleen Kennedy already said that the Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic would be interconnected and it was all leading to a climactic story. The Book of Boba Fett could be part of this story as well.

The Book of Boba Fett premieres in December 2021.