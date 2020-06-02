Space Force with Steve Carell already the most popular show on Netflix on-demand chart

Space Force just debuted on Netflix and the new Steve Carell comedy is already finding a lot of success.

The new show dropped on Netflix over the weekend, giving program-starved viewers something new to watch on the streaming service.

Space Force hits No. 1 on Netflix

Over the weekend, Space Force raced right to the top of America’s Netflix on-demand chart. In fact, the show stayed there, becoming the most-watched show or movie on the platform for the weekend.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Space Force even beat out the documentary, Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich. Despite the draw for people wanting to watch the new documentary, it was the Steve Carell show that led everything.

Following those two entrees on the top 10 list were Sweet Magnolias, the Adam Sandler film Uncut Gems, and Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Rounding out the rest of the Netflix top 10 was Dead to Me Season 2, Riverdale, Just Go With It, History 101, and all six seasons of The Flash. Just Go With It is also a Sandler movie, with that one co-starring Jennifer Aniston.

3… 2… 1… we have lift off. Space Force is now streaming. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/IGecGJceip — Space Force (@realspaceforce) May 29, 2020

Space Force Season 2 on the way?

When shows debut really well on the Netflix top 10 chart it usually foreshadows a second season getting ordered by the streaming service.

While an announcement has not yet been made about Space Force Season 2, a report by Forbes states that it is likely to come very soon.

The article also points out that this could come despite the very poor reactions from critics. To put it mildly, the critics are not in love with Space Force.

What do the critics say about Space Force?

As of the publishing of this article, the critic score for Space Force is at just 39 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s really low for a Netflix program and especially bad for an original show.

The fans over at IMDb are giving it slightly higher marks, with a 6.9 score so far (out of 10), suggesting that there are some people who have been enjoying the first season of the show.

It doesn’t take spectacular reviews to garner a second season, especially if people are tuning in no matter what. As the numbers continue to improve for Space Force Season 1 in terms of overall viewership, it will just make Season 2 even more likely to take place at Netflix.

Space Force Season 1 has 10 episodes available for streaming on Netflix. It’s a short comedy, allowing for quick binge-watching as the show pokes fun at the recent declaration of a Space Force by President Donald Trump.