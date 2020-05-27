Adam Sandler had near-death experience on set of Uncut Gems during stunt gone wrong

Adam Sandler had a near-death experience while filming Uncut Gems. The actor spoke about the incident while giving an interview to Entertainment Weekly.

The interview took place last fall, with EW using parts of it for a report written about the film. Now, the full video version of the interview has been released.

Safdie brothers and Adam Sandler interview

The video is shared in its entirety below, but there are several moments during the interview that show how dangerous some of the scenes were for Sandler.

Readers should know that there are some spoilers coming in this article and that the video holds even more spoilers, which is why it was not released at a prior date. The reason it is out now is that Uncut Gems is debuting on Netflix.

As for the near-death experience, it took place during a scene where Sandler’s character is kidnapped. During the filming of that scene, three people had to manhandle Sandler and one of them put him in a chokehold.

Josh Safdie spoke about the scene, saying, “All three of those guys who are manhandling Sandler, it was the first movie they’ve done. So they were very professional, but when it’s your first time.”

He continued by saying that, “Sandler’s so in it, he’s so into the character that it started to actually get a little scary, one or two times, because he’s getting choked at one point in the scene and there were all these cues.”

Safdie then stated that “There was one take when Sandler was getting choked and he was trying to tap out, but the actor thought that he was just being Howard so he choked harder, and Adam couldn’t breathe.”

Adam Sandler battered and bruised on Uncut Gems

Adam Sandler also addressed a joke that Josh Safdie made when the interviewer asked Sandler if his character of Howard bled into his life at all.

Sandler first stated that he did try to keep the character separate from his home life. Safdie joked about the comment, saying “Except sometimes you brought him home with you, with those bruises.”

Sandler responded by saying, “Oh my goodness, yes. The boys went at me pretty good — they beat me up I’d say maybe 120 different angles worth. And yeah I had some spots on my body.”

It’s clear that Sandler put everything he had into this role and it definitely showed up on the screen. This might be the most well-received film (by the critics) that Sandler has done.

Uncut Gems is now on Netflix and subscribers can watch the full film to see Adam Sandler and the scenes that they referenced in the interview.