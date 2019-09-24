Mike Francesa in Uncut Gems: Sports radio show host talks about his role in new Adam Sandler movie

Entertainment company A24 Films released a trailer on Tuesday for Adam Sandler’s upcoming crime thriller, Uncut Gems. WFAN sports-talk radio show host Mike Francesa appears in the movie as Anthony, alongside Sandler, who plays jewelry store owner Howard Ratner.

Francesa’s character is Howard Ratner’s (Adam Sandler) foul-mouthed bookie.

Buying a ticket for Uncut Gems so I can hear Mike Francesa say "fuck" in THX audio sound. — David Roth (@david_j_roth) September 24, 2019

Francesa’s character appears in a number of scenes in the trailer. The character is listed as Anthony on IMDb, but Sandler’s character appears to refer to him as Gary in the trailer (see below).

“Well, I’ll tell you what I know, that’s the dumbest f*****g bet I ever heard of,” Francesa’s character says.

“I disagree,” Sandler’s character answers. “I disagree, Gary.”

What is Uncut Gems about?

Uncut Gems follows a New York Jeweler Howard Ratner (played by Adam Sandler) who is “on the lookout for the next big score.” He makes some risky bets that “could lead to the windfall of a lifetime” while “balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win.”

Me when Mike Francesa showed up in the Uncut Gems trailer pic.twitter.com/0aXlCgCb9j — Reis (@Reischeddar23) September 24, 2019

i desperately want mike francesa to get award nominations for uncut gems — derek carr listening to an all HIM hype playlist (@CNNRGLDN) September 24, 2019

According to a synopsis for the movie posted on IMDb, the movie is:

“Set in the diamond district of New York City, Howard Ratner, a jewelry store owner and dealer to the rich and famous, must find a way to pay his debts when his merchandise is taken from one of his top sellers and girlfriend.”

Other cast members

Uncut Gems, from a screenplay by the brothers Josh and Benny Safdie and Ronald Bronstein, also features another sports star, the 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Garnett (as himself).

Other cast members include Lakeith Stanfield (as Demany), Julia Fox (as Julia Holmes), The Weekend (as himself), Idina Menzel (as Dinah Ratner), Eric Bogosian (as Ano), and Judd Hirsch (as Gooey). The movie had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival on August 30. It is set for release in U.S. theaters on December 13.

Francesa talks about his role in Uncut Gems

Francesa tweeted on Tuesday that he was “honored to have worked with these guys. Even made the trailer!”

I’m honored to have worked with these guys. Even made the trailer! https://t.co/JmRz6utEg9 — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) September 24, 2019

He also talked about his role in the movie during an appearance on WFAN’s sports radio talk show Mike’s On on Tuesday.

Mike Francesa Discussing His Role in 'Uncut Gems' https://t.co/aQov0XF9hb — Brian Monzo (@BMonzoRadio) September 24, 2019

“I went in and I shot two scenes with him [Adam Sandler]. And two scenes took 14 hours,” he said. “Their workdays are incredible, they really are. They shoot the scenes so many different times from so many different angles.”

He also talked about his cursing in the trailer, saying it is not typical of him.

“I don’t curse if I’m with mixed company or in public. I had to curse in the movie,” he said. “I remember coming home and telling my wife… and I told the kids that… and they got the biggest kick out of that.”

Who is Mike Francesa?

Mike Francesa, born in 1954 is a well-known New York sports-talk radio show host. He teamed up with Chris Russo in 1989 to launch Mike and the Mad Dog on New York City’s WFAN radio station. Francesa and Russo became quite popular hosts on WFAN from 1989 to 2008.

Mike and the Mad Dog was succeeded by Mike’s On: Francesa on the FAN in 2008. The show ended on WFAN when Francesa retired in December 2017, but it resumed airing in May 2018.