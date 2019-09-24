Uncut Gems release date, plot, cast, and trailer: Everything we know so far about Adam Sandler’s new film

It’s been a long road for the resurgence of Adam Sandler as a cinematic force. Much like Eddie Murphy, Sandler fell down the past decade choosing a series of comedic projects that might be worth the investment at a Walmart discount bin.

But regardless of how one feels about Sandler, the man can act. And he has proven that many times. Back in 2002, he introduced us to these abilities with Punch Drunk Love, which was directed by Paul Thomas Anderson (There Will Be Blood, Magnolia). Shortly after, he gave an underrated performance in Reign Over Me as a troubled man who lost his family on 9/11.

More recently, he was a standout in the Netflix original, The Meyerowitz Stories. And now, after a decade of Razzies, flops, and critical hiccups, it seems Sandler is finally realizing once again that he can do better.

In the latest effort, Uncut Gems, Adam Sandler is stretching his acting legs once more and it looks fantastic. When will the movie be released? Here are all the details about the release date, plot, cast, and the trailer below.

What is the plot of Uncut Gems?

According to IMDb, the film which is being distributed by A24 is about:

“a charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score. When he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win.”

The movie is directed by the Safdie brothers, who also directed the Robert Pattinson acclaimed thriller, Good Time. The film is written by Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie, with the addition of Ronald Bronstein, who also co-wrote Good Time. And if Uncut Gems is anything like that movie, we’re in for a wild ride.

The film has already hit the festival circuits last month at Telluride and is getting major critical praise. In fact, Uncut Gems is currently sitting on a Tomatometer of 94 percent with 36 reviews. Not bad for a film that is months away from being released.

Uncut Gems Trailer

A24 dropped the first trailer today for Uncut Gems and fans of Good Time will instantly recognize the directing style of the Safdie brothers. Between the color palette and the fast-paced energy of the preview, their signature is all over the footage.

Check out the Uncut Gems trailer below.

Uncut Gems cast

The film has quite the stellar cast, including Lakeith Stanfield of Get Out, Short Term 12, and Sorry to Bother You. Professional basketball player Kevin Garnett is also featured in the trailer and is expected to play himself. And he isn’t the only celebrity cameo. Musical talent The Weeknd will appear as himself.

Other cast members in the film include Julia Fox as Julia, Idina Menzel as Dinah, Eric Bogosian as Arno, and Judd Hirsch as Gooey.

Uncut Gems release date

A24 will release Uncut Gems in theaters on December 13.