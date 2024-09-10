Y&R star Courtney Hope reunites with The Bold and the Beautiful family for baby celebration

The Young and the Restless star Courtney Hope gave fans something to talk about after a reunion with her The Bold and the Beautiful family.

Courtney played Sally Spectra on B&B for three years before taking the character to Y&R in 2020.

Sally may have left the Forresters, Spencers, and Logans behind, but Courtney still remains close with several of her costars.

The two shows film across the hall from each other, giving Courtney easy access to her B&B friends.

This past weekend, though, Courtney joined her The Bold and the Beautiful family for a very special celebration.

It seems the B&B family is growing, and Courtney was part of the celebration for the soon-to-be new arrival.

Y&R star Courtney Hope reunites with The Bold and the Beautiful family

On Instagram, Courtney shared pictures of her attending a baby shower for Matthew Atkinson (Thomas) and his wife Brytnee. The couple are expecting their first child together this fall.

Sharing two photos, Courtney showed off the love that Matthew and Brytnee received from their B&B family.

The first picture shows Courtney with the soon-to-be first-time parents, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), and B&B producer Rachel Herman. In the second image, Courtney, Jacqueline, and Rachel are joined by Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter), his wife Shay, and Scott Clifton (Liam).

“It’s a blessing when work becomes extended family, and we all watch eachother grow, get married, become parents and tackle life and other business ventures 🫶🏼.. From talking about bars, impulsive travel, new relationships and side gigs, and now to CPA’s, family adventures, expansive career choices and air vent covers 🤭- quite a bit has changed in the last 8 years, but we always pick up right where we left off 🙏🏼❤️,” was the caption on the IG post.

The social media post has fans buzzing about whether Courtney and Sally may leave Genoa City behind for Los Angeles again.

Would Courtney return to The Bold and the Beautiful as Sally?

There’s no question that Sally’s life has been turned upside down thanks to Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) cheating. Sally has no family in Genoa City and few friends, so it wouldn’t be super hard for her to leave amid her latest personal drama.

The Young and the Restless fans shouldn’t worry, though, especially those rooting for Ally to find a way to reconcile amid the cheating scandal. Courtney’s very happy at Y&R and has no plans to return to B&B.

All signs point to Sally sticking around as the scandal fallout takes a twist that we have a feeling it involves Sally hitting the sheets with Billy (Jason Thompson).

Which show do you want Sally on, Y&R or B&B?

The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful air weekdays on CBS.