Young and the Restless star Michelle Stafford appreciates the Phyllis and Sharon kidnapping storyline

Michelle Stafford weighed in on the latest The Young and the Restless kidnapping storyline.

Once again, Sharon (Sharon Case) has been kidnapped, but this time, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is involved.

Y&R viewers just finished watching Sharon fighting for her life after Jordan (Colleen Zenk) took her hostage.

However, the hit CBS soap is ending February sweeps with another round of missing Sharon.

Phyllis and Sharon had a stand-alone episode today, focsing on their latest predicament, which will force them to work together.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Ahead of the episode, Michelle explained why the storyline was needed.

Here’s why Y&R star Michelle Stafford appreciates Phyllis and Sharon’s kidnapping story

Speaking with TV Insider, Michelle got real about the special episode, admitting the writers had to find a way to somewhat repair the damage done between the two women.

“I appreciate the story because there was nowhere for Phyllis and Sharon to go; it was the apex of their discord. Something had to happen from that. There’s no way Phyllis is ever going to say, ‘Oh, it’s OK that you hid the bloody towels. I’m over it’” Michelle expressed to the outlet.

The actress added that Sharon would never be satisfied with Phyllis never forgiving her for what she did to Heather (Vail Bloom) and Daniel (Michael Graziadei). After all, Sharon wasn’t in her right mind during that time.

“No way that Sharon is going to be OK with not being forgiven and just moving on. When they see each other, it would be difficult. So, I think this story that we’re doing really fixes that,” she told the outlet.

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless reveal the two women fight for their lives, and one person ready to see it play out is Michelle.

The Young and the Restless star Michelle Stafford shares ‘love’ for new storyline

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Michelle shared pictures from the special Y&R episode and expressed her excitement over Phyllis and Sharon’s journey.

“Ok so I have to admit I absolutely love storyline’s like this ! And I absolutely love that two of my favorite characters are involved in it I also have to admit that I hope they keep it going for a while But I would like to find out who has them,” she wrote.

Michelle Stafford reacts to Phyllis and Sharon’s kidnapping on Y&R. Pic credit: @therealstafford/Instagram.

February sweeps may be ending, but viewers shouldn’t expect this to be wrapped up anytime soon. The kidnapping is just the beginning of what’s coming for Phyllis and Sharon on the hit CBS soap.

What do you think of the kidnapping storyline?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.