Young and the Restless spoilers: Sharon’s escape plan, Adam’s plea to Chelsea, and Claire sees Jordan

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the hit CBS soap tease things are coming to a head on the show.

February sweeps are on the horizon, so it seems Y&R is kicking things up a notch.

It’s been all about Ian (Ray Wise) and Jordan (Colleen Zenk) over the past few months.

Thanks to head writer Josh Griffith’s preview for 2025, we know big twists and turns are coming for that storyline in the next couple of months.

The hit CBS soap preview video teases one twist fans have been waiting for since Jordan returned.

We also get a look at Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam (Mark Grossman), who are back in the daytime drama mix.

Jordan is busted, and Sharon is desperate

This week, Claire (Hayley Erin) got rattled thinking she saw Jordan at Crimson Lights after Esther (Kate Linder) called out an order exactly like her aunts. Y&R fans know it was Jordan in disguise and next week Claire will too.

In the video, back at Crimson Lights, Claire spies Jordan in disguise and calls out her name. Jordan quickly exits the coffee house, but the damage is already done.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Claire discovers that Jordan is back in Genoa City and immediately tells Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) the news.

Meanwhile, a desperate Sharon (Sharon Case) works to try to find a way to escape. Sharon, talking to herself, looks around for anything that can help set her free.

Then, in true soap fashion, she finds something that can work, but it seems out of her reach. Sharon struggles to grab the item before it’s too late.

Adam has another sit-down with Chelsea

Now that he’s moving to the Newman Ranch, Adam’s desperate to have Chelsea and Connor (Judah Mackey) live with him. Adam has another plea for Chelsea, tugging at her mom heartstrings, talking about how happy it will make Connor for all of them to live together.

Although Chelsea doesn’t respond in the video, we think she’ll agree to live with Adam for Connor’s sake. Spoilers for Y&R reveal that Chelsea catches Adam off guard, and her agreeing would certainly not be something Adam expects to happen.

Will Sharon escape before Jordan returns? What will happen now that Claire knows Jordan has been lurking around? Will Chelsea agree to live with Adam?

Those questions and more will be answered in upcoming episodes of the hit CBS soap.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.